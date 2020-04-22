OTC Braces Market 2027 Expected to Witness High Growth By Top Players BREG, DJO, BAUERFEIND, DEROYAL, SSUR, OPPO MEDICAL, ZIMMER BIOMET, OTTOBOCK, 3M, BIRD AND CRONIN

Sameer Joshi

Pune, April 22,2020

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Orthopedic braces are medical devices used to treat musculoskeletal injuries. Braces are used to align correctly, position, stabilize, support and protect the parts of the body (joints, muscles and bones) as they heal from the orthopedic injury or trauma. During the process of rehabilitation and recovery, most of the medical practitioners prescribe braces.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The OTC braces market is anticipated to grow in the forecast, owing to the rising geriatric population, growing orthopedic injuries and increasing number of road accidents. In addition, the innovative R&D approaches incorporated by market players to develop effective and advanced braces and support for orthopedic injuries is expected to offer significant growth opportunities in the market during the forecast period.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global OTC braces market is segmented on the basis of product, type, application and distribution channel. Based on product, the market is segmented as, knee braces, back hip and spine braces, lower spine braces, neck and cervical braces, shoulder braces, elbow braces, hand and wrist braces, facial braces. Based on type, the market is segmented into soft and elastic braces, hard and rigid braces, hinged braces. Based on application, the market is segmented into ligament injury repair, preventive care, osteoarthritis, compression therapy and other applications. On the basis of the distribution channel, the OTC braces market is categorized as pharmacies and retailers, e-commerce platforms, orthopedic clinics.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry, including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global OTC braces market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The OTC braces market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting OTC braces market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the OTC braces market in these regions.

Table of Content:

1 Introduction

1.1 Scope of Study

2 Key Takeaways



3 OTC Braces Market Landscape

3.1 Market Overview

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.3 PEST Analysis

4 OTC Braces Market – Key Industry Dynamics

4.1 Key Market Drivers

4.2 Key Market Restraints

4.3 Key Market Opportunities

4.4 Future Trends

4.5 Impact Analysis

5 OTC Braces Market Analysis- Global

5.1 Global OTC Braces Market Overview

5.2 Global OTC Braces Market Forecasts and Analysis

5.3 Market Positioning/Market Share

5.4 Performance of Key Players

5.5 Expert Opinions OTC Braces Market

