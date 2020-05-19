Optical Brightening Agents Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of Around 2% Between 2020-2025

According to a new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Optical Brightening Agents Market Report and Forecast 2020-2025’, the global optical brightening agents market is expected to grow at CAGR of around 2% between 2020-2025.

Optical brightening agents (OBA) decrease the natural yellowness of fabric and paper by enhancing their appearance and making them seem cleaner. OBA find their largest application in paper, fabrics, and detergents and soaps industries. New materials and fabrics with enhanced brightness have provided an impetus to the optical brightening agents market. OBA are finding rising application in the recycled fibre industry with the introduction of new optical brightening agents having greater compatibility with recycled fibres. They are also increasingly being used in the soaps and detergents industries, especially in the emerging economies. They are used in laundry detergents to make clothes look cleaner and brighter as well as preventing the yellowing of the clothes. Optical brightening agents can also be used as fabric softeners and bleaches.

OBA give a fluorescent appearance to high brightness paper under ultraviolet light. Thus, they are finding increasing application in the security sector by adding fluorescence to bank notes and labels, helping to distinguish counterfeited notes. Cosmetics sector is also adding to their growing consumption. Optical brightening agents are added to colour cosmetics as they make them look brighter by absorbing ultraviolet light as well as light from the violet region of the electromagnetic spectrum.

Asia Pacific is expected to see a healthy growth in the coming five years with a CAGR of almost 5%. China and India are the major market drivers in the region due to a higher standard of living combined with a growing population and rising manufacturing activities. China represents the largest market for optical brightening agents with majority of the country’s demand emanating from the paper industry. In India, the support from the government’s investment promotion initiatives, detergents and soaps manufacturing and developing companies are aiding the optical brightening agents market in the region.

Market Analysis by Types:

DASCC

DSBP

DASCC and DSBP are the optical brightening agents types explored in the Expert Market Research report.

Market Analysis by Applications:

Paper

Detergent

Textile

Optical brightening agents find their major application in the paper, detergent and textile industries, among others.

Market Analysis by Regions:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Region-wise, the OBA market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa.

Key Findings of the Report:

Optical brightening agents market in the Middle East and Africa along with Latin America are expected to see a rapid growth.

The soaps and detergents sector is expected to drive the market in North America and Europe.

Optical Brightening agents find their highest consumption in the detergent industry.

Cosmetic, paper, textiles and plastics are the other major application sectors driving the market growth.

Increasing demand for aesthetically pleasing paper will aid the market in the coming years.

Key Offering of the Report:

The Expert Market Research report provides the historical (2015-2019) and forecasted (2020-2025) market analysis of optical brightening agents.

It analyses the trade data of the major exporting and importing countries according to their volume and value in 2019.

It gives an insight into the region-wise price trends of the optical brightening agents for the period 2015-2019 and 2020-2025.

It also provides detailed regional market and price trends for the feedstocks of optical brightening agents.

Competitive Landscape & Supplier Analysis:

Huntsman Corporation (NYSE: HUN)

BASF SE (ETR: BAS)

Clariant (SWX: CLN)

Evonik Industries AG (ETR: EVK)

Tsaker Chemical Group Ltd. (HKG: 1986)

Others

