Opportunity Assessment of Facial Injectable Market Reveals Profitable Avenues for Manufacturers Throught COVID-19 Crisis

Facial injectables have a large number of applications such as removal of wrinkles, scars treatment, acne treatment, and removal of dark circles. Besides these generalized applications, facial injectables are also used in lip augmentation, uplifting of eyebrows, thinning of the lips, and enhancement of the cheekbones, among others. Facial injectables can also be used for skin smoothening.

This wide range of applications of facial injectable is expected to be the prime factor driving the growth of the facial Injectable market. Besides, the number of aesthetic surgeons and authorization to perform the aesthetic procedures have increased.

Increasing number of plastic surgeons and their network is expected to boost the demand for aesthetic procedures, which is projected to drive the growth of the facial injectable market. Dentists come across many cases who require facial changeover after dental treatments, the adoption of facial injectable procedure in their practices is expected to drive the demand for facial injectable from non-aesthetic surgeons/physicians.

Increasing number of research and developmental activities is also expected to drive the growth of the facial injectable market. Development of advanced facial injectable with focus on stabilizing the main ingredients and cross linking with the gel medium so as to prolong the effect are the focus areas of the manufacturers.

Increasing demand for facial injectable, favorable support from governments in terms of approval for the new entities and new application areas, commercialization of novel solutions are the factors that will increase collaborations and partnership agreements between manufacturers.

The companies operating in the market are focusing on increasing their product reach in the global market. As a result, they are adopting distribution agreements as an expansion strategy to gain maximum revenue share in the market. Some of the key manufacturers are also collaborating with other aesthetic companies other than facial injectable providers to capture new markets and to give added advantage to the patients, for instance, Galderma Pharma S.A.’s collaboration with breast aesthetic provider Mentor World Wide LLC.

Based on product type, the global facial injectable market has been segmented into botulinum toxin and dermal fillers. In terms of revenue, the dermal fillers segment in the global facial Injectable market is expected to hold significant share over the forecast period.

Botulinum toxin is a single chain of about 150KD and then is cleaved to form a dichain molecule with a disulphide bridge. Botulinum toxin is of two types – toxin A and toxin B. Some of the key commercially available botulinum toxin brands include Dysport, Xeomin, Meditoxin, Botulax and Nabota.

Dermal fillers are injected with small gauge injectors into deep dermal area to fill the space and also to induce the body production of collagen. Dermal fillers may be hyaluronic acid based, calcium hydroxyapatite based, poly-lactic acid based, collagen based or polymethylmethacrylate based.

Based on application, the global facial injectable market has been segmented into aesthetic restoration, dentistry and reconstructive surgery. The aesthetic restoration segment is expected to hold maximum share in the global facial Injectable market.

Based on end users, the global facial injectable market has been segmented into hospitals, specialty clinics and beauty clinics. The hospitals segment is expected to account large share in the global facial injectable market.

Geographically, the global facial Injectable market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa. North America followed by Europe is expected to hold substantial revenue share in the global facial injectable market. The companies operating in the global facial injectable market are focusing on to expand in the emerging markets by innovating their products.