DelveInsight’s Open-angle glaucoma (OAG) – Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast—2030 (7MM) report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical, and forecasted epidemiology as well as the market trends of OAG in the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.
Open-angle glaucoma (OAG) is a progressive form of glaucoma in which the channel formed between the iris and the cornea remains open and tissue changes along the channel, which gradually reduces the drainage of the aqueous humor through the trabecular meshwork of the eye’s anterior chamber. The current treatment management of the disease focuses on lowering intraocular pressure (IOP) with the current class of drugs, like prostaglandin analogs, beta-blockers, alpha-agonists, and carbonic anhydrase inhibitors. However, these treatments have not helped all patients. Some patients continue to experience deterioration in the optic nerve even though their IOPs are within the normal range. Besides these pharmacological treatment measurements, incisional surgery, laser surgery, and medication are also preferred.
Geography Covered
- The United States
- EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom)
- Japan
Study Period: 2017–2030
Open-angle glaucoma – Disease Understanding
Open-angle glaucoma (OAG) is a progressive form of glaucoma in which the channel formed between the iris and the cornea remains open and tissue changes along the channel, which gradually reduces the drainage of the aqueous humor through the trabecular meshwork of the eye’s anterior chamber. It is the most common form of glaucoma which accounts for the majority of the glaucoma cases.
Open-angle glaucoma – Epidemiology
The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology [segmented by Total Prevalence of Glaucoma in the 7MM, Total Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Open-Angle Glaucoma in the 7MM, Gender-Specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Open-Angle Glaucoma in the 7MM, Age-Specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Open-Angle Glaucoma in the 7MM and Type-Specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Open-Angle Glaucoma in the 7MM scenario of OAG in the 7MM countries covering United States, EU5 countries (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and United Kingdom), and Japan from 2017 to 2030.
Open-angle glaucoma – Drug Chapters
This segment of Open-angle glaucoma (OAG) report encloses the detailed analysis of marketed drugs and late-stage (Phase-III and Phase-II) pipeline drugs. It also helps to understand the clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, approval and patent details, advantages and disadvantages of each included drug and the latest news and press releases.
Open-angle glaucoma – Market Outlook
The Open-angle glaucoma (OAG) market outlook of the report helps to build a detailed comprehension of the historic, current and forecasted trends of the market by analyzing the impact of current therapies on the market, unmet needs, drivers and barriers and demand for better technology.
Open-angle glaucoma (OAG) – Drugs Uptake
This section focusses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the market or will get launched in the market during the study period from 2017 to 2030. The analysis covers market uptake by drugs; patient uptake by therapies and sales of each drug.
Request for sample pages: https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/open-angle-glaucoma-market
Open-angle glaucoma Report Insights
- Patient Population
- Therapeutic Approaches
- Pipeline Analysis
- Market Size and Trends
- Market Opportunities
- Impact of upcoming Therapies
Open-angle glaucoma Report Key Strengths
- 11 Years Forecast
- 7MM Countries Coverage
- Epidemiology Segmentation
- Key Cross Competition
- Market Size by Therapies
- Drugs Uptake
Open-angle glaucoma Report Assessment
- Pipeline Product Profiles
- Key Products and Key Players
- Market Drivers and Barriers
Key Benefits
- This DelveInsight report will help to develop Business Strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving Open-angle glaucoma market
- Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the best opportunities for Open-angle glaucoma market
- To understand the future market competition in the Open-angle glaucoma market.
What is Open-Angle Glaucoma?
Open-Angle Glaucoma is an eye disease that gradually steals vision. There are typically no early warning signs or painful symptoms of open-angle glaucoma. It develops slowly and sometimes without noticeable sight loss for many years.
What was the market size of Open-Angle Glaucoma in 2017?
Open-Angle Glaucoma Market Size in the 7MM was found to be USD 3,316.71 million in 2017.
What are the Open-Angle Glaucoma market drivers?
Rich Emerging Pipeline, Development of Advanced Antiglaucoma Medications, Patient-Friendly Dosage Regimes, Rise in Awareness, and Development of Treatment Methods to Tackle the Situation of Non-Adherence are the Open-Angle Glaucoma market drivers.
What are the Open-Angle Glaucoma market barriers?
Lack of animal models, Socioeconomic Barriers, and Lack of Patient Pool due to under-diagnosis are the Open-Angle Glaucoma market barriers.
Which companies are developing drugs for Open-Angle Glaucoma?
Allergan, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company (SPARC) Limited, Laboratorios Sophia S.A de C.V., Nicox Ophthalmics, and Nicox Ophthalmics are developing drugs for Open-Angle Glaucoma.
Download full report @https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/open-angle-glaucoma-market
Table of contents:
1. Key Insights
2. Executive Summary of Open-Angle Glaucoma
3. Open-Angle Glaucoma (OAG): Market Overview at a Glance
3.1. Total Market Share (%) Distribution of OAG in 2017
3.2. Total Market Share (%) Distribution of OAG in 2030
4. Open-Angle Glaucoma: Disease Background and Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Classification of Open-Angle Glaucoma
4.3. Signs and Symptoms of Open-Angle Glaucoma
4.4. Risk Factors of Primary Open-Angle Glaucoma (POAG)
4.4.1. General
4.4.2. Ocular
4.4.3. Nonocular
4.4.4. Ocular Hypertension
4.5. Pathophysiology of Primary Open-Angle Glaucoma (POAG)
4.6. Genes Involved in Primary Open-Angle Glaucoma
4.6.1. Myocilin
4.6.2. Optineurin
4.6.3. TANK-binding Kinase-1 (TBK1)
4.6.4. WD-repeat domain 36 (WDR36, OMIM 609669)
4.7. Biomarkers associated with Primary Open Angle Glaucoma (POAG)
4.8. Diagnosis of Open-Angle Glaucoma
4.8.1. Diagnosis of Primary Open-Angle Glaucoma
4.8.2. Primary Open-Angle Glaucoma Preferred Practice Pattern guidelines
5. Case Reports
5.1. Managing Juvenile Open-Angle Glaucoma
5.2. Visual improvement following glaucoma surgery: a case report
5.3. Evidence-based medicine in glaucoma surgery
6. Epidemiology and Patient Population
6.1. Key Findings
6.2. Epidemiology and Market Methodology
6.3. Total Prevalence of Glaucoma in the 7MM
6.4. Total Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Open-Angle Glaucoma in the 7MM
6.5. Type-Specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Open-Angle Glaucoma in the 7MM
7. United States Epidemiology
7.1. Assumptions and Rationale
7.2. Total Prevalence of Glaucoma in the United States
7.3. Total Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Open-Angle Glaucoma in the United States
7.4. Gender-Specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Open-Angle Glaucoma in the United States
7.5. Age-Specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Open-Angle Glaucoma in the United States
7.6. Type-Specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Open-Angle Glaucoma in the United States
8. EU5 Epidemiology
8.1. Germany Epidemiology
8.1.1. Assumptions and Rationale
8.1.2. Total Prevalence of Glaucoma in Germany
8.1.3. Total Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Open-Angle Glaucoma in Germany
8.1.4. Gender-Specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Open-Angle Glaucoma in Germany
8.1.5. Age-Specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Open-Angle Glaucoma in Germany
8.1.6. Type-Specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Open-Angle Glaucoma in Germany
8.2. France Epidemiology
8.2.1. Assumptions and rationale
8.2.2. Total Prevalence of Glaucoma in France
8.2.3. Total Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Open-Angle Glaucoma in France
8.2.4. Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Open-Angle Glaucoma in France
8.2.5. Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Open-Angle Glaucoma in France
8.2.6. Type-specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Open-Angle Glaucoma in France
8.3. Italy Epidemiology
8.3.1. Assumptions and Rationale
8.3.2. Total Prevalence of Glaucoma in Italy
8.3.3. Total Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Open-Angle Glaucoma in Italy
8.3.4. Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Open-Angle Glaucoma in Italy
8.3.5. Age-Specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Open-Angle Glaucoma in Italy
8.3.6. Type-specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Open-Angle Glaucoma in Italy
8.4. Spain Epidemiology
8.4.1. Assumptions and Rationale
8.4.2. Total Prevalence of Glaucoma in Spain
8.4.3. Total Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Open-Angle Glaucoma in Spain
8.4.4. Gender-Specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Open-Angle Glaucoma in Spain
8.4.5. Age-Specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Open-Angle Glaucoma in Spain
8.4.6. Type-specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Open-Angle Glaucoma in Spain
8.5. United Kingdom Epidemiology
8.5.1. Assumptions and Rationale
8.5.2. Total Prevalence of Glaucoma in the United Kingdom
8.5.3. Total Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Open-Angle Glaucoma in the United Kingdom
8.5.4. Gender-Specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Open-Angle Glaucoma in the United Kingdom
8.5.5. Age-Specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Open-Angle Glaucoma in the United Kingdom
8.5.6. Type – Specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Open-Angle Glaucoma in the United Kingdom
9. Japan Epidemiology
9.1. Assumptions and Rationale
9.2. Total Prevalence of Glaucoma in Japan
9.3. Total Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Open-Angle Glaucoma in Japan
9.4. Gender-Specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Open-Angle Glaucoma in Japan
9.5. Age-Specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Open-Angle Glaucoma in Japan
9.6. Type-Specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Open-Angle Glaucoma in Japan
10. Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices
10.1. Treatment Algorithm for Open-Angle Glaucoma
10.2. Treatment and Management for Open-Angle Glaucoma
10.2.1. Basis for Treatment
10.2.2. Available Treatment Options
10.2.3. Medical (Pharmaceutical) Treatment
10.2.4. Laser Trabeculoplasty
10.2.5. Surgery
10.3. Treatment Guidelines
10.3.1. Primary Open-Angle Glaucoma Preferred Practice Pattern guidelines
10.3.2. European Glaucoma Society Terminology and Guidelines for Glaucoma
10.4. Prognosis and Follow-up of Open-Angle Glaucoma
10.4.1. Prognosis
10.4.2. Frequency of Follow-up
10.4.3. Therapy Modification
10.4.4. Effectiveness of Treatment
10.5. Management of Patients with Severe, Irreversible Vision Loss
11. Unmet Needs
12. Marketed Products
12.1. Marketed Products And Their Relative Therapeutic Classes
12.2. Rocklatan: Aerie Pharmaceuticals
12.2.1. Product Description
12.2.2. Regulatory Milestones
12.2.3. Clinical Development
12.2.4. Safety and efficacy
12.2.5. Adverse Reaction
12.2.6. Product Profile
12.3. Rhopressa: Aerie Pharmaceuticals
12.3.1. Product Description
12.3.2. Regulatory Milestones
12.3.3. Clinical Development
12.3.4. Safety and efficacy
12.3.5. Product Profile
12.4. XELPROS (latanoprost ophthalmic emulsion) 0.005%: Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Limited
12.4.1. Product Description
12.4.2. Regulatory Milestones
12.4.3. Clinical Development
12.4.4. Product Profile
12.5. EYBELIS Ophthalmic Solution 0.002% (DE-117, Omidenepag isopropyl): Santen Pharmaceutical/Ube Industries
12.5.1. Product Description
12.5.2. Regulatory Milestones
12.5.3. Clinical Development
12.5.4. Safety and efficacy
12.5.5. Product Profile
12.6. VYZULTA: Bausch and Lomb
12.6.1. Product Description
12.6.2. Regulatory Milestones
12.6.3. Clinical Development
12.6.4. Safety and efficacy
12.6.5. Product Profile
12.7. TAPCOM/ DE-111 (Tafluprost/timolol maleate): Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
12.7.1. Product Description
12.7.2. Regulatory Milestones
12.7.3. Clinical Development
12.7.4. Product Profile
12.8. GLANATEC: D.Western Therapeutics Institute (DWTI)/Kowa LTD.
12.8.1. Product Description
12.8.2. Regulatory Milestones
12.8.3. Clinical Development
12.8.4. Safety and Efficacy
12.8.5. Product Profile
12.9. Simbrinza (brinzolamide/brimonidine tartrate ophthalmic suspension) 1%/0.2%: Alcon Research
12.9.1. Product Description
12.9.2. Regulatory Milestones
12.9.3. Clinical Development
12.9.4. Safety and efficacy
12.9.5. Product Profile
12.10. ZIOPTAN (tafluprost): Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.
12.10.1. Product Description
12.10.2. Regulatory Milestones
12.10.3. Clinical Development
12.10.4. Safety and efficacy
12.10.5. Product Profile
12.11. DuoTrav PQ (travoprost/timolol): Novartis/Alcon Research
12.11.1. Product Description
12.11.2. Regulatory Milestones
12.11.3. Clinical Development
12.11.4. Safety and efficacy
12.11.5. Product Profile
12.12. TRAVATAN Z (travoprost ophthalmic solution) 0.004%: Alcon Research, a Novartis company
12.12.1. Product Description
12.12.2. Regulatory Milestones
12.12.3. Clinical Development
12.12.4. Safety and efficacy
12.12.5. Product Profile
12.13. LUMIGAN 0.01% (bimatoprost ophthalmic solution): Allergan
12.13.1. Product Description
12.13.2. Regulatory Milestones
12.13.3. Clinical Development
12.13.4. Product Profile
13. Emerging Therapies
13.1. Key Cross Competition
13.2. Bimatoprost SR (Sustained-Release): Allergan
13.2.1. Product Description
13.2.2. Other Developmental Activities
13.2.3. Clinical Development
13.2.4. Safety and Efficacy
13.2.5. Product Profile
13.3. PDP-716: Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Limited (SPARC)
13.3.1. Product Description
13.3.2. Other Developmental Activities
13.3.3. Clinical Development
13.3.4. Safety and Efficacy
13.3.5. Product Profile
13.4. PRO-122: Laboratorios Sophia S.A de C.V.
13.4.1. Product Description
13.4.2. Clinical Development
13.4.3. Safety and Efficacy
13.4.4. Product Profile
13.5. Brinzolamide Ophthalmic Suspension 1%: Perrigo Company
13.5.1. Product Description
13.5.2. Clinical Development
13.5.3. Product Profile
13.6. DE-130A (latanoprost): Santen Pharmaceutical
13.6.1. Product Description
13.6.2. Clinical Development
13.6.3. Product Profile
13.7. CKD-351: Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical
13.7.1. Product Description
13.7.2. Other Developmental Activities
13.7.3. Clinical Development
13.7.4. Product Profile
13.8. Sepetaprost (DE-126/ONO-9054): Santen Inc./Ono Pharmaceutical
13.8.1. Product Description
13.8.2. Other Development Activities
13.8.3. Clinical Development
13.8.4. Product Profile
13.9. NCX 470: Nicox Ophthalmics
13.9.1. Product Description
13.9.2. Other Developmental Activities
13.9.3. Clinical Development
13.9.4. Product Profile
13.10. Bamosiran (SYL040012): Sylentis
13.10.1. Product Description
13.10.2. Other Developmental Activities
13.10.3. Clinical Development
13.10.4. Product Profile
13.11. ENV515 (Travoprost XR): Envisia Therapeutics
13.11.1. Product Description
13.11.2. Other Developmental Activities
13.11.3. Clinical Development
13.11.4. Product Profile
13.12. Nyxol (Phentolamine Mesylate): Ocuphire Pharma
13.12.1. Product Description
13.12.2. Other Developmental Activities
13.12.3. Clinical Development
13.12.4. Product Profile
13.13. POLAT-001: Peregrine Ophthalmic
13.13.1. Product Description
13.13.2. Other Developmental Activities
13.13.3. Clinical Development
13.13.4. Product Profile
14. Failed Therapies
14.1. Trabodenoson: Inotek Pharmaceuticals
14.1.1. Product Description
14.1.2. Other Developmental Activities
14.1.3. Clinical Development
14.1.4. Safety and Efficacy
14.1.5. Product Profile
14.2. OTX-TP (Travoprost): Ocular Therapeutix
14.2.1. Product Description
14.2.2. Other Developmental Activities
14.2.3. Clinical Development
14.2.4. Product Profile
15. Open-Angle Glaucoma (OAG): 7MM Market Analysis
15.1. Key Findings
15.2. Market Size of Open-Angle Glaucoma in 7MM
15.3. Market Size of Open-Angle Glaucoma by Therapies in the 7MM
16. United States: Market Outlook
16.1. United States Market Size
16.1.1. Total Market size of Open-Angle Glaucoma in the United States
16.1.2. Market Size of Open-Angle Glaucoma by Therapies in the US
17. EU-5 countries: Market Outlook
17.1. Germany Market Size
17.1.1. Total Market size of Open-Angle Glaucoma in Germany
17.1.2. Market Size of Open-Angle Glaucoma by therapies in Germany
17.2. France Market Size
17.2.1. Total Market size of Open-Angle Glaucoma in France
17.2.2. Market Size of Open-Angle Glaucoma by therapies in France
17.3. Italy Market Size
17.3.1. Total Market size of Open-Angle Glaucoma in Italy
17.3.2. Market Size of Open-Angle Glaucoma by therapies in Italy
17.4. Spain Market Size
17.4.1. Total Market size of Open-Angle Glaucoma in Spain
17.4.2. Market Size of Open-Angle Glaucoma by therapies in Spain
17.5. United Kingdom Market Size
17.5.1. Total Market size of Open-Angle Glaucoma in the United Kingdom
17.5.2. Market Size of Open-Angle Glaucoma by therapies in the UK
18. Japan Market Outlook
18.1. Japan Market Size
18.1.1. Total Market size of Open-Angle Glaucoma in Japan
18.1.2. Market Size of Open-Angle Glaucoma by therapies in Japan
19. Access and Reimbursement Overview of Open-Angle Glaucoma
20. Market Drivers
21. Market Barriers
22. SWOT Analysis
23. Appendix
23.1. Report Methodology
24. DelveInsight Capabilities
25. Disclaimer
26. About DelveInsight
View full report @https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/open-angle-glaucoma-market