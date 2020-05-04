DelveInsight’s Open-angle glaucoma (OAG) – Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast—2030 (7MM) report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical, and forecasted epidemiology as well as the market trends of OAG in the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Open-angle glaucoma (OAG) is a progressive form of glaucoma in which the channel formed between the iris and the cornea remains open and tissue changes along the channel, which gradually reduces the drainage of the aqueous humor through the trabecular meshwork of the eye’s anterior chamber. The current treatment management of the disease focuses on lowering intraocular pressure (IOP) with the current class of drugs, like prostaglandin analogs, beta-blockers, alpha-agonists, and carbonic anhydrase inhibitors. However, these treatments have not helped all patients. Some patients continue to experience deterioration in the optic nerve even though their IOPs are within the normal range. Besides these pharmacological treatment measurements, incisional surgery, laser surgery, and medication are also preferred.

Geography Covered

The United States

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom)

Japan

Study Period: 2017–2030

Open-angle glaucoma – Disease Understanding

Open-angle glaucoma (OAG) is a progressive form of glaucoma in which the channel formed between the iris and the cornea remains open and tissue changes along the channel, which gradually reduces the drainage of the aqueous humor through the trabecular meshwork of the eye’s anterior chamber. It is the most common form of glaucoma which accounts for the majority of the glaucoma cases.

Open-angle glaucoma – Epidemiology

The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology [segmented by Total Prevalence of Glaucoma in the 7MM, Total Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Open-Angle Glaucoma in the 7MM, Gender-Specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Open-Angle Glaucoma in the 7MM, Age-Specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Open-Angle Glaucoma in the 7MM and Type-Specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Open-Angle Glaucoma in the 7MM scenario of OAG in the 7MM countries covering United States, EU5 countries (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and United Kingdom), and Japan from 2017 to 2030.

Open-angle glaucoma – Drug Chapters

This segment of Open-angle glaucoma (OAG) report encloses the detailed analysis of marketed drugs and late-stage (Phase-III and Phase-II) pipeline drugs. It also helps to understand the clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, approval and patent details, advantages and disadvantages of each included drug and the latest news and press releases.

Open-angle glaucoma – Market Outlook

The Open-angle glaucoma (OAG) market outlook of the report helps to build a detailed comprehension of the historic, current and forecasted trends of the market by analyzing the impact of current therapies on the market, unmet needs, drivers and barriers and demand for better technology.

Open-angle glaucoma (OAG) – Drugs Uptake

This section focusses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the market or will get launched in the market during the study period from 2017 to 2030. The analysis covers market uptake by drugs; patient uptake by therapies and sales of each drug.

Open-angle glaucoma Report Insights

Patient Population

Therapeutic Approaches

Pipeline Analysis

Market Size and Trends

Market Opportunities

Impact of upcoming Therapies

Open-angle glaucoma Report Key Strengths

11 Years Forecast

7MM Countries Coverage

Epidemiology Segmentation

Key Cross Competition

Market Size by Therapies

Drugs Uptake

Open-angle glaucoma Report Assessment

Pipeline Product Profiles

Key Products and Key Players

Market Drivers and Barriers

Key Benefits

This DelveInsight report will help to develop Business Strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving Open-angle glaucoma market

Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the best opportunities for Open-angle glaucoma market

To understand the future market competition in the Open-angle glaucoma market.

What is Open-Angle Glaucoma?

Open-Angle Glaucoma is an eye disease that gradually steals vision. There are typically no early warning signs or painful symptoms of open-angle glaucoma. It develops slowly and sometimes without noticeable sight loss for many years.

What was the market size of Open-Angle Glaucoma in 2017?

Open-Angle Glaucoma Market Size in the 7MM was found to be USD 3,316.71 million in 2017.

What are the Open-Angle Glaucoma market drivers?

Rich Emerging Pipeline, Development of Advanced Antiglaucoma Medications, Patient-Friendly Dosage Regimes, Rise in Awareness, and Development of Treatment Methods to Tackle the Situation of Non-Adherence are the Open-Angle Glaucoma market drivers.

What are the Open-Angle Glaucoma market barriers?

Lack of animal models, Socioeconomic Barriers, and Lack of Patient Pool due to under-diagnosis are the Open-Angle Glaucoma market barriers.

Which companies are developing drugs for Open-Angle Glaucoma?

Allergan, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company (SPARC) Limited, Laboratorios Sophia S.A de C.V., Nicox Ophthalmics, and Nicox Ophthalmics are developing drugs for Open-Angle Glaucoma.

Table of contents:

1. Key Insights

2. Executive Summary of Open-Angle Glaucoma

3. Open-Angle Glaucoma (OAG): Market Overview at a Glance

3.1. Total Market Share (%) Distribution of OAG in 2017

3.2. Total Market Share (%) Distribution of OAG in 2030

4. Open-Angle Glaucoma: Disease Background and Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Classification of Open-Angle Glaucoma

4.3. Signs and Symptoms of Open-Angle Glaucoma

4.4. Risk Factors of Primary Open-Angle Glaucoma (POAG)

4.4.1. General

4.4.2. Ocular

4.4.3. Nonocular

4.4.4. Ocular Hypertension

4.5. Pathophysiology of Primary Open-Angle Glaucoma (POAG)

4.6. Genes Involved in Primary Open-Angle Glaucoma

4.6.1. Myocilin

4.6.2. Optineurin

4.6.3. TANK-binding Kinase-1 (TBK1)

4.6.4. WD-repeat domain 36 (WDR36, OMIM 609669)

4.7. Biomarkers associated with Primary Open Angle Glaucoma (POAG)

4.8. Diagnosis of Open-Angle Glaucoma

4.8.1. Diagnosis of Primary Open-Angle Glaucoma

4.8.2. Primary Open-Angle Glaucoma Preferred Practice Pattern guidelines

5. Case Reports

5.1. Managing Juvenile Open-Angle Glaucoma

5.2. Visual improvement following glaucoma surgery: a case report

5.3. Evidence-based medicine in glaucoma surgery

6. Epidemiology and Patient Population

6.1. Key Findings

6.2. Epidemiology and Market Methodology

6.3. Total Prevalence of Glaucoma in the 7MM

6.4. Total Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Open-Angle Glaucoma in the 7MM

6.5. Type-Specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Open-Angle Glaucoma in the 7MM

7. United States Epidemiology

7.1. Assumptions and Rationale

7.2. Total Prevalence of Glaucoma in the United States

7.3. Total Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Open-Angle Glaucoma in the United States

7.4. Gender-Specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Open-Angle Glaucoma in the United States

7.5. Age-Specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Open-Angle Glaucoma in the United States

7.6. Type-Specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Open-Angle Glaucoma in the United States

8. EU5 Epidemiology

8.1. Germany Epidemiology

8.1.1. Assumptions and Rationale

8.1.2. Total Prevalence of Glaucoma in Germany

8.1.3. Total Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Open-Angle Glaucoma in Germany

8.1.4. Gender-Specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Open-Angle Glaucoma in Germany

8.1.5. Age-Specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Open-Angle Glaucoma in Germany

8.1.6. Type-Specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Open-Angle Glaucoma in Germany

8.2. France Epidemiology

8.2.1. Assumptions and rationale

8.2.2. Total Prevalence of Glaucoma in France

8.2.3. Total Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Open-Angle Glaucoma in France

8.2.4. Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Open-Angle Glaucoma in France

8.2.5. Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Open-Angle Glaucoma in France

8.2.6. Type-specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Open-Angle Glaucoma in France

8.3. Italy Epidemiology

8.3.1. Assumptions and Rationale

8.3.2. Total Prevalence of Glaucoma in Italy

8.3.3. Total Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Open-Angle Glaucoma in Italy

8.3.4. Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Open-Angle Glaucoma in Italy

8.3.5. Age-Specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Open-Angle Glaucoma in Italy

8.3.6. Type-specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Open-Angle Glaucoma in Italy

8.4. Spain Epidemiology

8.4.1. Assumptions and Rationale

8.4.2. Total Prevalence of Glaucoma in Spain

8.4.3. Total Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Open-Angle Glaucoma in Spain

8.4.4. Gender-Specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Open-Angle Glaucoma in Spain

8.4.5. Age-Specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Open-Angle Glaucoma in Spain

8.4.6. Type-specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Open-Angle Glaucoma in Spain

8.5. United Kingdom Epidemiology

8.5.1. Assumptions and Rationale

8.5.2. Total Prevalence of Glaucoma in the United Kingdom

8.5.3. Total Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Open-Angle Glaucoma in the United Kingdom

8.5.4. Gender-Specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Open-Angle Glaucoma in the United Kingdom

8.5.5. Age-Specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Open-Angle Glaucoma in the United Kingdom

8.5.6. Type – Specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Open-Angle Glaucoma in the United Kingdom

9. Japan Epidemiology

9.1. Assumptions and Rationale

9.2. Total Prevalence of Glaucoma in Japan

9.3. Total Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Open-Angle Glaucoma in Japan

9.4. Gender-Specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Open-Angle Glaucoma in Japan

9.5. Age-Specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Open-Angle Glaucoma in Japan

9.6. Type-Specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Open-Angle Glaucoma in Japan

10. Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices

10.1. Treatment Algorithm for Open-Angle Glaucoma

10.2. Treatment and Management for Open-Angle Glaucoma

10.2.1. Basis for Treatment

10.2.2. Available Treatment Options

10.2.3. Medical (Pharmaceutical) Treatment

10.2.4. Laser Trabeculoplasty

10.2.5. Surgery

10.3. Treatment Guidelines

10.3.1. Primary Open-Angle Glaucoma Preferred Practice Pattern guidelines

10.3.2. European Glaucoma Society Terminology and Guidelines for Glaucoma

10.4. Prognosis and Follow-up of Open-Angle Glaucoma

10.4.1. Prognosis

10.4.2. Frequency of Follow-up

10.4.3. Therapy Modification

10.4.4. Effectiveness of Treatment

10.5. Management of Patients with Severe, Irreversible Vision Loss

11. Unmet Needs

12. Marketed Products

12.1. Marketed Products And Their Relative Therapeutic Classes

12.2. Rocklatan: Aerie Pharmaceuticals

12.2.1. Product Description

12.2.2. Regulatory Milestones

12.2.3. Clinical Development

12.2.4. Safety and efficacy

12.2.5. Adverse Reaction

12.2.6. Product Profile

12.3. Rhopressa: Aerie Pharmaceuticals

12.3.1. Product Description

12.3.2. Regulatory Milestones

12.3.3. Clinical Development

12.3.4. Safety and efficacy

12.3.5. Product Profile

12.4. XELPROS (latanoprost ophthalmic emulsion) 0.005%: Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Limited

12.4.1. Product Description

12.4.2. Regulatory Milestones

12.4.3. Clinical Development

12.4.4. Product Profile

12.5. EYBELIS Ophthalmic Solution 0.002% (DE-117, Omidenepag isopropyl): Santen Pharmaceutical/Ube Industries

12.5.1. Product Description

12.5.2. Regulatory Milestones

12.5.3. Clinical Development

12.5.4. Safety and efficacy

12.5.5. Product Profile

12.6. VYZULTA: Bausch and Lomb

12.6.1. Product Description

12.6.2. Regulatory Milestones

12.6.3. Clinical Development

12.6.4. Safety and efficacy

12.6.5. Product Profile

12.7. TAPCOM/ DE-111 (Tafluprost/timolol maleate): Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

12.7.1. Product Description

12.7.2. Regulatory Milestones

12.7.3. Clinical Development

12.7.4. Product Profile

12.8. GLANATEC: D.Western Therapeutics Institute (DWTI)/Kowa LTD.

12.8.1. Product Description

12.8.2. Regulatory Milestones

12.8.3. Clinical Development

12.8.4. Safety and Efficacy

12.8.5. Product Profile

12.9. Simbrinza (brinzolamide/brimonidine tartrate ophthalmic suspension) 1%/0.2%: Alcon Research

12.9.1. Product Description

12.9.2. Regulatory Milestones

12.9.3. Clinical Development

12.9.4. Safety and efficacy

12.9.5. Product Profile

12.10. ZIOPTAN (tafluprost): Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.

12.10.1. Product Description

12.10.2. Regulatory Milestones

12.10.3. Clinical Development

12.10.4. Safety and efficacy

12.10.5. Product Profile

12.11. DuoTrav PQ (travoprost/timolol): Novartis/Alcon Research

12.11.1. Product Description

12.11.2. Regulatory Milestones

12.11.3. Clinical Development

12.11.4. Safety and efficacy

12.11.5. Product Profile

12.12. TRAVATAN Z (travoprost ophthalmic solution) 0.004%: Alcon Research, a Novartis company

12.12.1. Product Description

12.12.2. Regulatory Milestones

12.12.3. Clinical Development

12.12.4. Safety and efficacy

12.12.5. Product Profile

12.13. LUMIGAN 0.01% (bimatoprost ophthalmic solution): Allergan

12.13.1. Product Description

12.13.2. Regulatory Milestones

12.13.3. Clinical Development

12.13.4. Product Profile

13. Emerging Therapies

13.1. Key Cross Competition

13.2. Bimatoprost SR (Sustained-Release): Allergan

13.2.1. Product Description

13.2.2. Other Developmental Activities

13.2.3. Clinical Development

13.2.4. Safety and Efficacy

13.2.5. Product Profile

13.3. PDP-716: Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Limited (SPARC)

13.3.1. Product Description

13.3.2. Other Developmental Activities

13.3.3. Clinical Development

13.3.4. Safety and Efficacy

13.3.5. Product Profile

13.4. PRO-122: Laboratorios Sophia S.A de C.V.

13.4.1. Product Description

13.4.2. Clinical Development

13.4.3. Safety and Efficacy

13.4.4. Product Profile

13.5. Brinzolamide Ophthalmic Suspension 1%: Perrigo Company

13.5.1. Product Description

13.5.2. Clinical Development

13.5.3. Product Profile

13.6. DE-130A (latanoprost): Santen Pharmaceutical

13.6.1. Product Description

13.6.2. Clinical Development

13.6.3. Product Profile

13.7. CKD-351: Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical

13.7.1. Product Description

13.7.2. Other Developmental Activities

13.7.3. Clinical Development

13.7.4. Product Profile

13.8. Sepetaprost (DE-126/ONO-9054): Santen Inc./Ono Pharmaceutical

13.8.1. Product Description

13.8.2. Other Development Activities

13.8.3. Clinical Development

13.8.4. Product Profile

13.9. NCX 470: Nicox Ophthalmics

13.9.1. Product Description

13.9.2. Other Developmental Activities

13.9.3. Clinical Development

13.9.4. Product Profile

13.10. Bamosiran (SYL040012): Sylentis

13.10.1. Product Description

13.10.2. Other Developmental Activities

13.10.3. Clinical Development

13.10.4. Product Profile

13.11. ENV515 (Travoprost XR): Envisia Therapeutics

13.11.1. Product Description

13.11.2. Other Developmental Activities

13.11.3. Clinical Development

13.11.4. Product Profile

13.12. Nyxol (Phentolamine Mesylate): Ocuphire Pharma

13.12.1. Product Description

13.12.2. Other Developmental Activities

13.12.3. Clinical Development

13.12.4. Product Profile

13.13. POLAT-001: Peregrine Ophthalmic

13.13.1. Product Description

13.13.2. Other Developmental Activities

13.13.3. Clinical Development

13.13.4. Product Profile

14. Failed Therapies

14.1. Trabodenoson: Inotek Pharmaceuticals

14.1.1. Product Description

14.1.2. Other Developmental Activities

14.1.3. Clinical Development

14.1.4. Safety and Efficacy

14.1.5. Product Profile

14.2. OTX-TP (Travoprost): Ocular Therapeutix

14.2.1. Product Description

14.2.2. Other Developmental Activities

14.2.3. Clinical Development

14.2.4. Product Profile

15. Open-Angle Glaucoma (OAG): 7MM Market Analysis

15.1. Key Findings

15.2. Market Size of Open-Angle Glaucoma in 7MM

15.3. Market Size of Open-Angle Glaucoma by Therapies in the 7MM

16. United States: Market Outlook

16.1. United States Market Size

16.1.1. Total Market size of Open-Angle Glaucoma in the United States

16.1.2. Market Size of Open-Angle Glaucoma by Therapies in the US

17. EU-5 countries: Market Outlook

17.1. Germany Market Size

17.1.1. Total Market size of Open-Angle Glaucoma in Germany

17.1.2. Market Size of Open-Angle Glaucoma by therapies in Germany

17.2. France Market Size

17.2.1. Total Market size of Open-Angle Glaucoma in France

17.2.2. Market Size of Open-Angle Glaucoma by therapies in France

17.3. Italy Market Size

17.3.1. Total Market size of Open-Angle Glaucoma in Italy

17.3.2. Market Size of Open-Angle Glaucoma by therapies in Italy

17.4. Spain Market Size

17.4.1. Total Market size of Open-Angle Glaucoma in Spain

17.4.2. Market Size of Open-Angle Glaucoma by therapies in Spain

17.5. United Kingdom Market Size

17.5.1. Total Market size of Open-Angle Glaucoma in the United Kingdom

17.5.2. Market Size of Open-Angle Glaucoma by therapies in the UK

18. Japan Market Outlook

18.1. Japan Market Size

18.1.1. Total Market size of Open-Angle Glaucoma in Japan

18.1.2. Market Size of Open-Angle Glaucoma by therapies in Japan

19. Access and Reimbursement Overview of Open-Angle Glaucoma

20. Market Drivers

21. Market Barriers

22. SWOT Analysis

23. Appendix

23.1. Report Methodology

24. DelveInsight Capabilities

25. Disclaimer

26. About DelveInsight

