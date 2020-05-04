DelveInsight’s ‘Open-Angle Glaucoma – Epidemiology Forecast to 2030‘ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Open-Angle Glaucoma epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Geographies Covered

The United States

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom)

Japan

Study Period: 2017-2030

Open-Angle Glaucoma Understanding

The DelveInsight Open-Angle Glaucoma epidemiology report gives a thorough understanding of the Open-Angle Glaucoma by including details such as disease definition, symptoms, causes, pathophysiology, and diagnosis. It also provides treatment algorithms and treatment guidelines for Open-Angle Glaucoma in the US, Europe, and Japan. The report covers the detailed information of the Open-Angle Glaucoma epidemiology scenario in seven major countries (US, EU5, and Japan).

Open-Angle Glaucoma Epidemiology Perspective by DelveInsight

The Open-Angle Glaucoma epidemiology division provides insights about historical and current patient pool and forecasted trend for every seven major countries. The Open-Angle Glaucoma epidemiology data are studied through all possible division to give a better understanding of the Disease scenario in 7MM.

Open-Angle Glaucoma Detailed Epidemiology Segmentation

The Open-Angle Glaucoma epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted Open-Angle Glaucoma epidemiology scenario in the 7MM covering the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom) and Japan from 2017 to 2030.

Scope of the Report

The Open-Angle Glaucoma report covers a detailed overview explaining its causes, symptoms, classification, pathophysiology, diagnosis and treatment patterns

The Open-Angle Glaucoma Epidemiology Report and Model provide an overview of the risk factors and global trends of Open-Angle Glaucoma in the seven major markets (7MM:US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan)

The report provides insight about the historical and forecasted patient pool of Open-Angle Glaucoma in seven major markets covering the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK), and Japan

The report helps to recognize the growth opportunities in the 7MM with respect to the patient population

The report assesses the disease risk and burden and highlights the unmet needs of Open-Angle Glaucoma

The report provides the segmentation of the Open-Angle Glaucoma epidemiology

Key Questions Answered

What will be the growth opportunities in the 7MM with respect to the patient population pertaining to Open-Angle Glaucoma?

What are the key findings pertaining to the Open-Angle Glaucoma epidemiology across 7MM and which country will have the highest number of patients during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

What would be the total number of patients of Open-Angle Glaucoma across the 7MM during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

Among the EU5 countries, which country will have the highest number of patients during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

At what CAGR the patient population is expected to grow in 7MM during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

What is the disease risk, burden and unmet needs of the Open-Angle Glaucoma?

What are the currently available treatments of Open-Angle Glaucoma?

Table of contents:

1. Key Insights

2. Executive Summary of Open-Angle Glaucoma

3. Open-Angle Glaucoma: Disease Background and Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Sign and Symptoms

3.3. Pathophysiology

3.4. Risk Factors

3.5. Diagnosis

4. Patient Journey

5. Epidemiology and Patient Population

5.1. Epidemiology Key Findings

5.2. Assumptions and Rationale: 7MM

5.3. Epidemiology Scenario: 7MM

5.3.1. Open-Angle Glaucoma Epidemiology Scenario in the 7MM (2017- 2030)

5.4. United States Epidemiology

5.4.1. Open-Angle Glaucoma Epidemiology Scenario in the United States (2017- 2030)

5.5. EU-5 Country-wise Epidemiology

5.5.1. Germany Epidemiology

5.5.1.1. Open-Angle Glaucoma Epidemiology Scenario in Germany (2017- 2030)

5.5.2. France Epidemiology

5.5.2.1. Open-Angle Glaucoma Epidemiology Scenario in France (2017- 2030)

5.5.3. Italy Epidemiology

5.5.3.1. Open-Angle Glaucoma Epidemiology Scenario in Italy (2017- 2030)

5.5.4. Spain Epidemiology

5.5.4.1. Open-Angle Glaucoma Epidemiology Scenario in Spain (2017- 2030)

5.5.5. United Kingdom Epidemiology

5.5.5.1. Open-Angle Glaucoma Epidemiology Scenario in the United Kingdom (2017-2030)

5.6. Japan Epidemiology

5.6.1. Open-Angle Glaucoma Epidemiology Scenario in Japan (2017- 2030)

6. Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices

6.1. Open-Angle Glaucoma Treatment and Management

6.2. Open-Angle Glaucoma Treatment Algorithm

7. KOL Views

8. Unmet Needs

9. Appendix

9.1. Bibliography

9.2. Report Methodology

10. DelveInsight Capabilities

11. Disclaimer

12. About DelveInsight

