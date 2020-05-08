Online Travel Market Key Insights Based on Product Type, End-use and Regional Demand Till 2026

Kenneth Research has published a detailed report on Online Travel Market which has been categorized by market size, growth indicators and encompasses detailed market analysis on macro trends and region-wise growth in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa region. The report also includes the challenges that are affecting the growth of the industry and offers strategic evaluation that is required to boost the growth of the market over the period of 2019-2026.

The report covers the forecast and analysis of the Online Travel Market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data from 2015 to 2019 along with a forecast from 2019-2026 based on revenue (USD Million). In 2018, the worldwide GDP stood at USD 84,740.3 Billion as compared to the GDP of USD 80,144.5 Billion in 2017, marked a growth of 5.73% in 2018 over previous year according to the data quoted by International Monetary Fund. This is likely to impel the growth of Online Travel Market over the period 2019-2026.

The online travel industry has undergone several changes over the last decade, owing to technology advances. Use of technology in the travel industry has come a long way since the global distribution system (GDS) due to the use of mobile applications and rising penetration of the Internet. This has helped in changing the process of travel bookings, making it easy and swift. The service model of online tour agencies provides multiple services through a single platform. With this, the process for travel booking has experienced a significant shift from physical to web bookings, and now mobile platforms. Online tour agencies have integrated all modes of transport and accommodation options under a single platform which has encouraged users to opt the same.

Additionally, service providers and tour operators have adopted digitalization and automation to develop greater productivity and offer customers a unique travel experience.

Moreover, the influx of big data and other complementing technologies such as automation and augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR) is expected to create opportunities for travel agencies. By incorporating these technologies in their existing platforms and applications they can deliver a better user experience. However, there exists no centralized system that can streamline data between government agencies and private travel agencies thus, creating a gap between them. This, in turn, can hamper the growth of the global online travel market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS ONLINE TRAVEL MARKET

BY MODE OF BOOKING

*Online Travel Agencies

*Direct Travel Suppliers

BY SERVICE TYPES

*Transportation

*Travel Accommodation

*Vacation Packages

BY TYPES OF PLATFORM

*Mobile

*Desktop

BY AGE GROUP

*22-31

*32-43

*44-56

* >56

By Regional Ananlysis

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Belgium

Russia

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Korea

Singapore

Malaysia

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Companies Covered

The key players of global online travel market are Expedia Inc. (US), Booking Holdings Inc. (US), TripAdvisor Inc. (US), Ctrip.com International Ltd (China), FlixMobility GmbH (Germany), Ryanair DAC (Ireland), Thomas Cook Group PLC (UK), MakeMyTrip (India) Pvt. Ltd (India), Alibaba Group Holding Limited (China), Airbnb Inc. (US) and eDreams ODIGEO SA (Luxembourg).

Competitive Analysis:

The Online Travel Market report examines competitive scenario by analyzing key players in the market. The company profiling of leading market players is included in this report with Porter’s five forces analysis and Value Chain analysis. Further, the strategies exercised by the companies for expansion of business through mergers, acquisitions, and other business development measures are discussed in the report. The financial parameters which are assessed include the sales, profits and the overall revenue generated by the key players of Market.

Key points covered in this report:

• The historical and current data is provided in the report based on which the future projections are made and the industry analysis is performed.

• The import and export details along with consumption value and production capability of every region is mentioned in the report.

• Porter’s five forces analysis, value chain analysis, SWOT analysis are some additional important parameters used for the analysis of market growth.

• The report provides the clients with the facts and figures about the market on the basis of evaluation of the industry through primary and secondary research methodologies.

ANSWERED TO THE FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS :

WHAT IS THE SCOPE OF THE REPORT?

This market study covers the global and regional market with an in-depth analysis of the overall growth prospects in the market. Furthermore, it sheds light on the comprehensive competitive landscape of the global market. The report further offers a dashboard overview of leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, market contribution, recent developments in both historic and present contexts.

WHAT ARE THE KEY SEGMENTS IN THE MARKET?

• By product type

• By End User/Applications

• By Technology

• By Region

WHICH MARKET DYNAMICS AFFECTS THE BUSINESS?

The report provides a detailed evaluation of the market by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing.

Key Topic Covered in this Report

• Market Growth Opportunities

• Leading Market Players

• Market Size and Growth Rate

• Market Growth Drivers

• Company Market Share

• Market Trends and Technological

The Online Travel Market report highlight the economy, past and emerging trend of industry, and availability of basic resources. Furthermore, the market report explains development trend, analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out. In the end, the report makes some important proposals for a new project of Online Travel Market before evaluating its possibility.

