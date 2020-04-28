Online Lingerie Market Forecast 2026 Top Trending 4 Business Companies -Victoria’s Secret, PVH, Hanesbrands, Fruit of the Loom

“Online Lingerie Market” research report enhanced worldwide COVID19 Impact analysis on Market Size ( Value, Production, Sales, Consumption, Revenue, and Growth Rate ), Gross Margin, Industry Chain, Trends, Top Manufacturers, Development Trends, History and 6 Year Forecast. This Online Lingerie Market competitive landscapes provides details by topmost manufactures like ( Victoria’s Secret, PVH, Hanesbrands, Fruit of the Loom, Aimer, Fast Retailing, Triumph, Huijie, Jockey International, Wacoal Holdings, Cosmo-lady, Gunze, Embry Form, Calida, Oleno Group, Vivien, Tutuanna, Sunny Group, Miiow, GUJIN, Hop Lun, BYC, Sunflora, Good People, P.H. Garment, SBW ) with data such as Company Profiles, Trade Sales Volume, Gross, Cost, Industry Share By Type, Product Revenue , Specifications and Contact Information. Besides, Online Lingerie industry report helps to analyse competitive developments such as Joint Ventures, Strategic Alliances, Mergers and Acquisitions, New Product Developments, Research and Developments.

Scope of Online Lingerie Market: Lingerie is fashionable and typically alluring undergarments. Lingerie includes undergarments using flexible, stretchy, sheer, or decorative materials like Lycra, nylon (nylon tricot), polyester, satin, lace, silk and sheer fabric. Certain cotton or synthetic undergarments are also lingerie.

In the last several years, global market of Online Lingerie developed rapidly, with an average growth rate of 12.48%. In 2017, global revenue of Online Lingerie is nearly 33.4 billion USD; the actual consumption is about 2627 million units.

The classification of Online Lingerie includes Bra, Knickers & Panties, Lounge Wear, and Shape Wear. And the proportion of Bra in 2017 is about 43.80%, and the proportion is in increasing trend from 2013 to 2017.

Online Lingerie is widely used for male and female. The most proportion of Online Lingerie is sold for female, and the proportion in 2017 is about 66.27%.

The global Online Lingerie market is valued at 33400 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 79600 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 11.5% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Online Lingerie market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

On the basis of product type, this report displays the shipments, revenue (Million USD), price, and market share and growth rate of each type.

❖ Bra

❖ Knickers & Panties

❖ Lounge Wear

❖ Shape Wear

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, shipments, revenue (Million USD), price, and market share and growth rate for each application.

❖ Female

❖ Male

Geographically, the report includes the research on production, consumption, revenue, Online Lingerie market share and growth rate, and forecast (2020-2026) of the following regions:

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland)

(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland) Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam)

(Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam) Central and South America (Brazil, Mexico, Colombia)

(Brazil, Mexico, Colombia) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)

(Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria) United States

China

Japan

India

Other Regions

