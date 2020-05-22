Onion Powder Market 2020 : Size, Share, Trends, Growth, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Report and Forecast : Expert Market Research

Onion powder is a dehydrated form of white, yellow or red onions which can be prepared commercially by dehydrating, vacuum-shelf drying, freeze-drying and flow drying. The water content from fresh onions is removed, which are then grounded and crumbled into powder form without impairing their nutrient content. As compared to raw and fresh onions, onion powder offers a number of advantages.

Onion is a seasonal and perishable product while onion powder is available all through the year and has longer shelf life. Moreover, onion powder is easy to store, light in weight, smaller in bulk and cheap to pack as compared to raw onions. It contains calcium, potassium and magnesium and is low in sodium, fats and calories. Onion powder is consumed in a number of food products as a dressing for pasta, grilled chicken, pizza, snacks, seafood, etc.; as a flavouring agent in vegetable and meat dishes; and in commercially prepared ready-to-eat foods such as soups, sauces, gravies, etc. According to a new report by Expert Market Research, the global onion powder market reached a volume of 60.74 Thousand Tons in 2019 and is further expected to reach 86.16 Thousand Tons by 2025.

During 2015-2019, the production of onion powder has witnessed a significant growth. In line with the hectic lifestyles, a shift towards ready-to-eat food products has been witnessed. In addition, onion powder offers convenience as it is easy to handle, available during off seasons and saves cooking time as it does not require chopping. This has significantly increased the global demand for onion powder in the past several years which is not limited to only urban households but can also be seen in the food processing industry. Furthermore, rising population and increasing disposable incomes, along with a strong demand from emerging markets are some of the other factors that have facilitated the market growth.

Expert Market Research has analysed the global onion powder market according to Type, Packaging, Distribution Channel, Application, and major regions:

Market Breakup by Type:

Red White

Market Breakup by Packaging:

Pouches Plastic and Glass Bottles Aseptic Cartons Others

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Convenience Stores Specialty Stores Online Retailers Others

Market Breakup by Application:

Ready to Eat Food Frozen and Canned Food Pizza and Burgers Soup and Sauces Food Service Industry Household Others

Market breakup by Region:

North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape & Supplier Analysis:

Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE: SXT) Vegenat Sterling Bancorp (NYSE: STL) Jain Irrigation Systems Limited (NSE: JISLJALEQS) Sodeleg

Key findings from the report:

Region-wise, Asia-Pacific dominated the market with a share of more than two-fifths of the total global production in 2019. It was followed by North America, Europe, and Middle East and Africa. Being fragmented in nature, the global onion powder market is surrounded by a number of players. Some of these players include Sensient, Vegenat, STL, JISL and Sodeleg.

