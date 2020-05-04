Omega-3 PUFA Market Summary Comprises Key Regions, Growth, Segmentation Till 2027: Cargill, Epax, GC Rieber, OLVEA Fish Oils

Omega3 fatty acids are polyunsaturated fatty acids that are widely distributed in nature and form an important element in the constituents of animal lipid metabolism, human diet and physiology. There are three classes of polyunsaturated fatty acids which includes omega-3, omega-6 and omega-9 fatty acids. Alpha-Linolenic Acid (ALA) is present in plant oils, such as flaxseed, soybean and canola oils. Likewise, Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA) and Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA) are mostly found in fish, but microalgae synthesized these components and not the fish. Omega-3s is an essential component that helps in the formation of the structure of cell membranes. It plays a significant role in anti-inflammatory processes in the cell membrane and also help in improving immunity in response to any infection to the human body.

The market for omega-3 PUFA is growing steadily owing to consumer awareness about health benefits to omega-3, increasing focus on preventive healthcare and huge demand for omega-3 in functional foods & pharmaceuticals. Moreover, factors such as the introduction of innovative production technologies coupled with growing demand in emerging economies are the key factors that propel the growth of the omega-3 PUFA market. In addition, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases effects positively on the growth of the market as omega-3 PUFA is used for the treatment of chronic diseases.

The global omega-3 PUFA market is segmented on the basis of type, source, application. Based on type the global omega-3 PUFA market is divided into, Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA), Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA) and Alpha-Linolenic Acid (ALA). Based on source, the global omega-3 PUFA market is bifurcated into marine and plants. The marine segment is further divided into, fish oil, algal oil, krill oil and others. The plant’s segment includes flaxseed oil, chia seed oil and others. On the basis of application, the global omega-3 PUFA market is segmented dietary supplements, functional foods & beverages, pharmaceuticals, infant formula and others.

The report assists in determining and analyzing the key market players’ portfolios with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information for last three years, key developments in past five years, and helps in constructing strategies to gain competitive advantage. The market payers from Omega-3 PUFA Market are anticipated to gain lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Omega-3 PUFA at the global level. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the Omega-3 PUFA Market.

The report analyzes factors affecting the omega-3 PUFA market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the omega-3 PUFA market in these regions.

