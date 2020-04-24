Omega-3 PUFA Market is expected to Witness the Highest Growth by 2027 Major Players Luhua Biomarine (Shandong) Co., Ltd., OLVEA Fish Oils, Omega Protein Corporation, Pharma Marine AS and Others

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook. As government of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process being adversely affected; thus, hinder the overall Omega-3 PUFA Market globally. This report on ‘Omega-3 PUFA market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The report also showcases market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the omega-3 PUFA market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

Top Key Players:- Cargill, Incorporated, Croda International Plc, Epax, GC Rieber, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Luhua Biomarine (Shandong) Co., Ltd., OLVEA Fish Oils, Omega Protein Corporation, Pharma Marine AS, Polaris

The market for omega-3 PUFA is growing steadily owing to consumer awareness about health benefits to omega-3, increasing focus on preventive healthcare and huge demand for omega-3 in functional foods & pharmaceuticals. Moreover, factors such as the introduction of innovative production technologies coupled with growing demand in emerging economies are the key factors that propel the growth of the omega-3 PUFA market. In addition, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases effects positively on the growth of the market as omega-3 PUFA is used for the treatment of chronic diseases. However, the high cost involved in research & development activities and lack of research are the factors restricting the growth of the market.

Omega3 fatty acids are polyunsaturated fatty acids that are widely distributed in nature and form an important element in the constituents of animal lipid metabolism, human diet and physiology. There are three classes of polyunsaturated fatty acids which includes omega-3, omega-6 and omega-9 fatty acids. Alpha-Linolenic Acid (ALA) is present in plant oils, such as flaxseed, soybean and canola oils. Likewise, Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA) and Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA) are mostly found in fish, but microalgae synthesized these components and not the fish. Omega-3s is an essential component that helps in the formation of the structure of cell membranes. It plays a significant role in anti-inflammatory processes in the cell membrane and also help in improving immunity in response to any infection to the human body.

The report analyzes factors affecting the omega-3 PUFA market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the omega-3 PUFA market in these regions.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Key Takeaways Research Methodology Omega-3 PUFA Market Landscape Omega-3 PUFA Market – Key Market Dynamics Omega-3 PUFA Market – Global Market Analysis Omega-3 PUFA Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Product Type Omega-3 PUFA Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Application Omega-3 PUFA Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Compound Omega-3 PUFA Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Geographical Analysis Industry Landscape Omega-3 PUFA Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

