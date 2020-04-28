Offshore Wind Turbine Market Key Insights, Profiling Companies and Growth Strategies by 2027

Offshore wind turbines are used in wind farms construction, off the shore, or on the continental shelf to harvest wind energy for electricity generation. These include inshore water areas such as lakes, and sheltered coastal areas, which use conventional fixed bottom wind turbine technologies, and the deepwater regions use floating wind turbines. The increasing investment in the renewable energy sector is the primary factor propelling the growth of the offshore wind turbine market in the forecast period. Countries such as South Korea, China, and India have several new offshore projects in the prototype phase.

The offshore wind turbine market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to the increasing energy demand, coupled with the regulations on energy efficiency. However, heavy investments for the production and installation of offshore wind turbines is the major factor which may restrain the growth of the offshore wind turbine market during the forecast period. On the other hand, the increase in investment for the construction of new wind farms, refinancing operations, and project acquisitions offer lucrative opportunities for the offshore wind turbine market.

Leading Offshore Wind Turbine Market Players:

Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction

Envision Group

General Electric Company

Hitachi, Ltd.

NORDEX SE

Senvion S.A.

Siemens AG

Sinovel Wind Group Co., Ltd.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S

Weg S.A.



