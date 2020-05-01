Off-the-Shelf Second Hand Furniture Market Analysis 2018-2025 by Top Key Players, Trend, Size and Growth Opportunities With Impact of COVID-19

Global off-the shelf second hand furniture market reached USD 29,302.7 Million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX Million by the end of 2025, expanding at a CAGR of XX% over the forecast period i.e. 2018-2025. The growth of off-the shelf second hand furniture market is attributed to the cost saving benefits of the second hand furniture. Increasing desire of consumers across the globe to save money is positively impacting growth of the market.

Global off-the shelf second hand furniture market is segmented on the basis of product type into beds, chest of drawers, mattresses, wardrobes, kitchen furniture, dining furniture, living room furniture, bathroom furniture, other indoor furniture and outdoor furniture. Living room furniture (34.0% share in 2017) occupies the largest market of off-the shelf second hand furniture across the globe. The living room off-the shelf second hand furniture market is anticipated to reach USD 16550.9 Million by the end of 2025 from USD 9962.9 Million in 2017.

Moreover, global off-the shelf second hand furniture market is segmented into the distribution channel. The distribution channel segment is further segmented into online store and offline store, out of which, offline store segment with 90.8% market share is anticipated to have largest share by the end of 2025. Further, global offline store off-the shelf second hand furniture market is anticipated to reach USD 41,662.5 Million by the end of 2025 from USD 26,606.9 Million in 2017. However, on the rise of increasing number of smartphone users and increasing internet penetration of the internet users, the market share for the online stores segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.4%.

Asia Pacific is projected to account for a leading share of 48.7% in the terms of revenue by 2025 in the off-the shelf second hand furniture market. Europe market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. Germany and the United Kingdom are the major contributor to the market of off-the shelf second hand furniture market. United Kingdom off the shelf second hand furniture market is expected to attain a rise in the market value to USD 9,559.6 Million by the end of 2025 from USD 6,300.1 Million in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 6.2%. Increasing desire to maximize the return on income coupled with surging emergence of charity shops as an eminent offline shopping destination for second hand furniture products is expected to drive the market.

North America is expected to showcase robust growth, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% over the forecast period. Further, the market is expected to account for USD 10,206.4 Million by 2025 from USD 6,944.7 Million in 2017. Increasing availability of the second hand furniture across the online merchants such as EBay and Amazon is expected to drive the sales of second hand furniture in the United States which is expected to further drive the North America market.

