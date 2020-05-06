Odour Control Textiles Market Key Players, Share, Trends, Sales, Segmentation and Forecast to 2028

Note : Request PMR insights on measuring the impact of COVID-19 coronavirus across industries

Market Outlook

Consumers across globally are focusing for healthy, active, and hygienic régime up surging the demand for performance textiles. Performance textiles are textiles which provide additional benefits such as, resistance, repellency, or protection from a specified element including fabrics that resist wrinkles, odors, bacteria’s, stain protection and others. Odour control textiles are the fabrics which prevents or controls unpleasant odour from wide range of products including, shoes, socks, sports apparels, uniforms, home textiles and other textile products. The global odour control textiles market is expected to be befitted from increasing hygiene conscious consumers across the developed markets.

Several technologies have been adopted by the manufacturers of odour control textiles to control the growth of microorganisms in the human body and provide effective moisture management. This includes, nanotechnology, microencapsulation, ultraviolet protection, microfibers technology and others. The demand for odour control textiles has been witnessing rapid growth and consumers are willing to pay a premium for such textiles and products across the globe. Unpleasant odour in clothing can develop due to number of reasons such as, perspiration, smoking, air pollution, industrial materials, stains and other reasons thus, creating widespread demand for odour control textiles.

Growing Consumer Preferences for Hygiene and Disease Control is promoting demand for Odour Control Textiles Market:

Odour can be controlled by applying antimicrobial finish to the textile thus, inhibiting the growth of microorganism and ultimately eliminating the odour from the fabric and creating the market revenue potential in the global odour control textiles market in the near future. Majority of the medical textiles such as fabric liners and other products in the hospitals are susceptible to microbial infection and cross transition of diseases and thus, require odour control technologies. Increasing demand for odour control textiles coming from medical facilities will further add up to the growing market for odour control textiles in the near future. Apart from this, odour control textiles are also highly preferred in home textiles such as towels, bed linen, table wears , curtains and other products.

With the aim of achieving active and healthy lifestyle increasing number of consumers are investing in athleisure apparel and sportswear. Odour resistance is the primary concern among consumers engaging in sports or any kind of athletic activity which has pushed the demand for odour control textiles. Materials such as polyester and other synthetic materials are highly used for the manufacturing of active performance for athleisure styles consumers. The global odour control textiles market is expected to grow at significant growth rate in the near future attributable to increasing consumers demand for functional fabrics.

Global Odour Control Textiles: Market Segmentation

On the basis of source, the global odour control textiles market has been segmented as –

Home and Medical Textiles Towels Bed Linen Table Wear Curtains Accessories and Others

Apparels and Footwear Sports Apparels Uniforms Intimates Socks and Gloves Footwear Others

Carpets and Floor Covering

Others

On the basis of end use, the global odour control textiles market has been segmented as–

Commercial

Residential

Industrial Medical and Healthcare Industry Sports and Fitness Industry Others



The global odour control textiles market has been segmented on the basis of application into –

Antimicrobial

Water Repellent

Ultraviolet Protection Technology

Microfibers Technology

Nanotechnology

Microencapsulation

Global Odour Control Textiles Market: Key Players

THOMPSON TEE

HeiQ Materials AG

Sciessent LLC

Dyntex GmbH

Trevira GmbH

SANITIZED AG

Polygiene AB

ODEGON

Microban International, Ltd

Life Material Technologies Limited

Kleen Fabrics

Noble Biomaterials

Agiene, LLC

ARCHROMA

