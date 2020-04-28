Ocean Freight Forwarding Market By Glorious Opportunities, Business Growth, Size, And Statistics Forecasts Up To 2026

“Ocean Freight Forwarding Market” research report enhanced worldwide COVID19 Impact analysis on Market Size ( Value, Production, Sales, Consumption, Revenue, and Growth Rate ), Gross Margin, Industry Chain, Trends, Top Manufacturers, Development Trends, History and 6 Year Forecast. This Ocean Freight Forwarding Market competitive landscapes provides details by topmost manufactures like ( Kuehne + Nagel, DHL Group, DB Schenker Logistics, GEODIS, Panalpina, DSV, Bollor Logistics, Expeditors, Nippon Express, CEVA Logistics, Pantos Logistics, Agility Logistics, Hellmann, Damco, KWE, Hitachi Transport, Sankyu, Kerry Logistics, Logwin, C.H.Robinson, Yusen Logistics ) with data such as Company Profiles, Trade Sales Volume, Gross, Cost, Industry Share By Type, Product Revenue , Specifications and Contact Information. Besides, Ocean Freight Forwarding industry report helps to analyse competitive developments such as Joint Ventures, Strategic Alliances, Mergers and Acquisitions, New Product Developments, Research and Developments.

Scope of Ocean Freight Forwarding Market: An ocean freight forwarder is an individual or company that acts as an intermediary and dispatches shipments via common sea carriers and makes all arrangements for those shipments on behalf of its clients. Ocean freight forwarders handle all the logistics needed and performs related activities pertaining to shipments. The leading manufactures players are Kuehne + Nagel, DHL Group, DB Schenker Logistics, GEODIS and Panalpina. Kuehne + Nagel is the largest players; its revenue of global market exceeds 10% in 2016. The next is DHL Group and DB Schenker Logistics.There are mainly three type service of ocean freight forwarding market: Full Container Load (FCL), less-than container load (LCL) and others. Full Container Load (FCL) accounts the largest proportion.In 2018, the global Ocean Freight Forwarding market size was 99800 million US$ and it is expected to reach 164500 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 7.4% during 2019-2025.

On the basis of product type, this report displays the shipments, revenue (Million USD), price, and market share and growth rate of each type.

❖ LCL

❖ FCL

❖ Others

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, shipments, revenue (Million USD), price, and market share and growth rate for each application.

❖ Agricultural

❖ Automotive

❖ Beverage

❖ Electronic

❖ Others

Geographically, the report includes the research on production, consumption, revenue, Ocean Freight Forwarding market share and growth rate, and forecast (2020-2026) of the following regions:

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland)

(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland) Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam)

(Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam) Central and South America (Brazil, Mexico, Colombia)

(Brazil, Mexico, Colombia) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)

(Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria) United States

China

Japan

India

Other Regions

