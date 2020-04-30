Nurse Call Systems Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2027

According to The Insight Partners market research study titled ‘Nurse Call Systems Market – Global Analysis and Forecasts by equipment, technology, application, end user’. The global nurse call systems market is expected to reach US$ 2,936.83 Mn in 2027 from US$ 1,252.65 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 10.3% from 2019-2027. The key factors that are driving the growth of the market are rising incidence of Alzheimer’s disease across the region, rising in the support of government in country. In addition, the presence of various market players and rising in the numbers of assisted living centers in the world are likely to contribute the growth of the market.

Download PDF Sample Copy Here: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPHC00002562/

Global nurse call systems market, based on equipment is segmented into integrated communication systems, button systems, mobile systems and intercom systems. In 2018, the integrated communication system segment held the largest share of the market, by equipment. Moreover, this segment of nurse call systems market is also expected to witness growth in its demand at a fastest CAGR of 10.7% during 2019 to 2027.

Key factors driving the market are rising incidence of Alzheimer’s disease across the region, rising in the support of government in country. In addition, the presence of various market players and rising in the numbers of assisted living centers in the world are likely to contribute the growth of the market. However, factors such as higher costs of the nurse call system and its installation charges are expected to hamper the growth of global nurse call system market.

Global Nurse Call Systems Market – By Application

Emergency Medical Alarms

Wanderer Control

Workflow Support

Others

Get Discount on This Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPHC00002562/

Some of the prominent players operating in nurse call systems market are, Ascom, Honeywell International Inc., Siemens AG, Azure Healthcare, Intercall Systems Inc., SCHRACK SECONET AG, STANLEY Healthcare, Critical Alert Systems., Hill-Rom Services Inc., and Rauland. The market players are focused towards bringing new and innovative products to sustain their position in the market. For instance, in January 2019 Rauland-Borg Corporation has launched a true next generation enterprise-wide platform for the Responder intelligent nurse call solution. The solution has helped in optimizing the clinical workflows and enabling hospitals to optimize their patient outcomes.

Research Report Highlights:

Market Dynamics

Market Scope

Market Trends And Outlook

Key Opportunities

Competitive Landscape

Value Chain Analysis

Regional Framework

Market Segments And Sub-Segments

Purchase this Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPHC00002562/

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What is the estimated growth rate of the market for the forecast period 2020-2027? What will be the market size during the estimated period?

What are the key driving forces responsible for shaping the fate of the Nurse Call Systems market during the forecast period?

Who are the major market vendors and what are the winning strategies that have helped them occupy a strong foothold in the Nurse Call Systems market?

What are the prominent market trends influencing the development of the Nurse Call Systems market across different regions?

What are the major threats and challenges likely to act as a barrier in the growth of the Nurse Call Systems market?

What are the major opportunities the market leaders can rely on to gain success and profitability?

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]