North America Weather Barrier Market 2019 – Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Forecast to 2025 by Expert Market Research

According to a new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘North America Weather Barrier Market Report and Forecast 2020-2025′, the North America weather barrier market reached a value of around USD 4.3 billion in 2019. The industry is further expected to grow at a CAGR of about 3.1% between 2020 and 2025 to reach a value of USD 5.2 billion by 2025.

Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/request?type=report&flag=B&id=797

The North America weather barrier market accounts for 23% of the global weather-resistant barrier market. In 2018, the southwest, southeast, and west regions were among North America’s largest weather-resistant barrier markets. In the United States, natural disasters like hurricanes and California wildfires are contributing to the increasing demand for new buildings, thereby supporting the development of North America’s weather barrier industry. The high incidence of homes in need for renovations and repairs in the Midwest and Northeast regions of North America has contributed to an increase in the demand for renovation and remodelling activities, thus, furthering the market for weather barriers in the region. Canada accounts for a significant proportion of the weather barrier demand in the North America region due to the country’s focus on energy efficiency.

Read Full Report With Table Of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/north-america-weather-barrier-market

The weather barrier market in North America is being driven by the growing eco-consciousness among the consumers and greener building codes as weather barriers help in regulating the building temperature, leading to lesser utilisation of air conditioning and other heating and cooling devices. BASF (OTCMKTS: BASFY), one of the key players in the weather barrier market in North America, has collaborated with Oriental Yuhong to co-develop the next generation of environmentally friendly waterproofing solutions. The two companies will produce products that meet the strict emission limits and will improve the performance of Oriental Yuhong’s waterproofing products.

Market Analysis by Product Type

1. Building Wraps

2. Roofing Underlayment

3. Membranes

4. Wrapped Sheathing

5. Rain Screens

6. Insulating Board Stock

7. Spray Polyurethane Foam

8. Building Paper

9. Others

Based on product type, weather barriers can be divided into building wraps, roofing underlayment, membranes, wrapped sheathing, rain screens, insulating board stock, spray polyurethane foam, building paper, and others.

Market Analysis by Membrane Type:

1. Self-Adhered

2. Fluid Applied

On the basis of membrane type, the market can be divided into self-adhered membrane and fluid-applied membrane.

Market Analysis by End-Use:

1. Residential Building

2. Commercial Building

3. Public Infrastructure

Weather barrier finds its end uses in residential building, commercial building, and public infrastructure.

Market Analysis by Regions:

1. United States of America

2. Canada

The major regions included in the market are the United States of America and Canada.

Key Findings of the Report:

1. Increasing construction activities and rising infrastructure industry are aiding the weather barrier industry in North America.

2. The regional industry is rising due to the increased demand for energy-efficient buildings to meet the green building codes.

3. The increasing purchasing power of the consumers is also supporting the industry growth.

4. Urbanisation is driving the demand for new infrastructure, thus, supporting the weather barrier industry.

5. The shifting consumer preferences to durable and robust building materials are supporting the growth of the industry.

Key Offerings of the Report:

1. The Expert Market Research report provides an overview of the global weather barrier market for the periods (2015-2019) and (2020-2025).

2. The report also offers the historical (2015-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) markets for the product type, membrane type, end-use, and regions of the weather barrier market in North America.

3. An analysis of the trade data has also been provided within the report, covering the value and volume of the major importing and exporting regions.

Competitive Landscape & Supplier Analysis:

1. RPM International Inc.(NYSE: RPM)

2. Dow and DuPont (NYSE: DD)

3. Henry Company, LLC

4. LATICRETE International, Inc.

5. BASF SE (OTCMKTS: BASFY)

6. GCP Applied Technologies

7. Kemper System America, Inc.

8. Others

Read More Reports:

https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/north-america-air-barrier-market

https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/below-grade-waterproofing-market

Note 1: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

Note 2: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2015-2025), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.

At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.

We also provide state-of-the-art procurement intelligence through our platform, procurementresource.com. Procurement Resource is a leading platform for digital procurement solutions, offering daily price tracking, market intelligence, supply chain intelligence, procurement analytics, and category insights through our thoroughly researched and infallible market reports, production cost reports, price analysis, and benchmarking.

Media Contact

Company Name: Expert Market Research

Contact Person: Matt Johnson, Corporate Sales Specialist – U.S.A.

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: +1-415-325-5166 | +44-702-402-5790

Address: 138 Duane St, NY 10013

City: New York City

State: New York

Country: United States

Follow us on twitter: @expertmresearch

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com