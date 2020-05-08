North America Vapour Barrier Market 2020: COVID-19 Impact Analysis & Forecast 2025

According to a new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘North America Vapour Barrier Market Report and Forecast 2020-2025′, the North America vapour barrier market is being driven by the growing global vapour barrier industry, which reached a value of USD 7.9 billion in 2019. The North America vapour barrier market is further aiding the growth of the global weather resistant barrier market. In 2018, North America weather barrier market accounted for about 23% of the global market and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.1% in the forecast period of 2020-2025.

Carlisle Companies, Inc. and RPM International Inc., are the major players in the vapour barrier market in North America and are headquartered in the United States. In 2017, Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE: CSL) declared the acquisition of Arbo Holdings Limited for purposes like waterproofing and sealing buildings. Arbo Holdings Limited is a leading supplier of coatings, sealants, and membrane systems used for waterproofing, which includes vapour barrier applications. The acquisition of Arbo Holdings Limited by Carlisle was aimed at enhancing and expanding the company’s waterproofing segments like vapour barriers.

The North America vapour barrier market is being driven by the growth of the construction industry, along with the rising disposable incomes and rapid urbanisation in the region. The growth in demand for weather resistant barriers (WRBs), such as water, air and vapour barriers, continues to expand primarily due to owners and building codes demanding more energy efficient buildings in the United States of America and Canada.

Within North America, weather barriers like vapor barriers are finding applications in new construction projects taking place in the United States, including construction of houses, buildings, and building complexes. In 2019, RPM International Inc. (NYSE: RPM), a significant player in the vapour barrier market in North America, announced the acquisition of Schul International Co., LLC and Wilseal LLC to be integrated into RPM’s Tremco Commercial Sealants and Waterproofing business, which has an expertise in the manufacture of sealants and waterproofing products for various markets. The acquisition helps strengthen the company’s weather proofing and barriers segment.

Market Analysis by Membrane Types:

Sheet Applied Fluid Applied

The North America vapour barrier market, based on its membrane types, can be broadly be divided into sheet applied and fluid applied types.

Market Analysis by Applications:

Masonry Gypsum Board Glass Plywood Others

Vapour barriers find their applications in masonry, gypsum board, glass, and plywood, among other segments.

Market Analysis by End-Uses:

Residential Building Commercial Building Public Infrastructure

On the basis of its end-use, the vapour barrier industry can be divided into residential building, commercial building, and public infrastructure.

Market Analysis by Regions:

United States of America Canada

The United States of America and Canada are the major regional markets in the North America vapour barrier market.

Key Findings of the Report:

The increasing demand from the infrastructure and construction industry is driving the market growth for North America vapour barrier industry. Increasing demand for energy-efficient buildings is providing further impetus to the market as it requires the use of weather resistant barriers to prevent condensation within the wall assemblies due to increased insulation. With the growing health concern, the demand for vapour barriers have increased to prevent moisture infiltration, which fosters mould and rot and, thus, can cause serious health hazards. The rising awareness regarding the holistic design coupled with the increasing demand for prolonged durability and internal environment quality of a structure is providing a further boost to the market growth.

Key Offerings of the Report:

The Expert Market Research report provides a detailed overview of the North America vapour barrier market for the periods (2015-2019) and (2020-2025). The historical (2015-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) information for the types, applications, end-uses, and regions for the North America vapour barrier industry have also been provided in the report by Expert Market Research. The trade data has also been analysed, providing an in-depth insight into the value and volume of the major exporting and importing countries. It provides an assessment of the market based on the Porter’s Five Forces model along with SWOT and value chain analysis.

Competitive Landscape & Supplier Analysis:

RPM International Inc.(NYSE: RPM) W. R. Meadows, Inc. Carlisle Companies Inc.(NYSE: CSL) Stego Industries, LLC DuPont de Nemours, Inc. BASF SE(OTCMKTS: BASFY) 3M Company(NYSE: MMM) Others

