North America Saccharin Market 2019: Size, Share, Trends, Growth, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Report and Forecast, 2025

According to a new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘North America Saccharin Market Report and Forecast 2020-2025’, the North America saccharin market is being driven by the growing artificial high-intensity sweetener (HIS) industry, which reached a value of almost USD 1.86 billion in 2019. In the forecast period of 2020-2025, the artificial HIS industry is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.5%.

The North America saccharin market is being driven by the rising demand of the artificial sweetener in the region. The Americas, as a whole, account for almost 50% of the global consumption of low-calorie sweetener. North America is also a leading market for sugar substitutes, and dominates the industry, globally, by volume. The United States, particularly, was a leading market in the region. The country is the largest importer of saccharin, globally. The sweetener finds extensive demand from the food processing industry in the US and its thriving cosmetics sector. Saccharin types like calcium saccharin and sodium saccharin are approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as a non-nutritive sweetening agent.

The regional saccharin market is being driven by the rising demand for low-calorie and low-sugar food and beverage products. Consumers are increasingly avoiding sugar because of the increasing incidences of lifestyle-related diseases like hypertension, diabetes, and obesity. Almost 40% of the US population was obese in 2017. It is used extensively in table top sweeteners like Sweet ‘N Low, which is primarily made of granulated saccharin. The artificial sweetener also finds its application in the region in diet carbonated drinks like Tab, which was Coca-Cola’s first diet drink. Saccharin’s expansion into the non-food sector is also aiding the market. They are used as a non-cariogenic sweetener in toothpaste and are added to cosmetic products like lipsticks to add a sweet flavour.

Market Breakup by Type:

Calcium Saccharin Sodium Saccharin Insoluble Saccharin

Saccharin can be divided into calcium, sodium, and insoluble saccharin types.

Market Breakup by Application:

Food and Beverages Table Top Sweetener Personal Care Pharmaceutical Others

They are commonly used in the food and beverage, table top sweetener, personal care, and pharmaceutical sectors, among others.

Market Breakup by Regions:

United States Canada

The United States and Canada are the major regional markets for saccharin in North America.

Market Breakup by Feedstock:

Ortho Toluene Sulfonamide Sodium Bichromate Dihydrate Sulfuric Acid Sodium Bicarbonate Sodium Carbonate

Ortho toluene sulfonamide, sodium bichromate dihydrate, sulfuric acid, sodium bicarbonate, and sodium carbonate are the common saccharin feedstock.

Key Findings of the Report:

The rising demand for low-calorie sweetener in North America is driving the growth of the saccharin market on the continent. The increasing demand for sugar-substitutes due to the rising cases of obesity is aiding the market. The steadily growing beverage segment in North America is providing further impetus for the industry growth. The robustly growing personal care sector on the continent is also driving the market forward.

Key Offerings of the Report:

The Expert Market Research report gives an overview of the global market, looking into the demand and supply of saccharin according to its types and regional markets for the periods (2015-2019) and (2020-2025). The report also gives an in-depth insight into the historical (2015-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) demand and supply of saccharin by its types in the North America market. It analyses the global trade data for the year 2019, looking into the value and volume of major importing and exporting countries. It gives a detailed look into the regional price trends in the North America market for the periods (2015-2019) and (2020-2025).

The major players in the North America saccharin market are PMC Specialties Group, Inc, Penta International Corporation, Cumberland Packing Corp., JMC Corporation, Kaifeng Xinghua Fine Chemical LTD, Tianjin North Food Co. Ltd, and Blue Circle Organics Pvt. Ltd., among others. Their capacity, market share, and latest developments like mergers and acquisitions, capacity expansions, and plant turnarounds, have been explored in the Expert Market Research report.

Competitive Landscape & Supplier Analysis:

PMC Specialties Group, Inc

Penta International Corporation

Cumberland Packing Corp.

JMC Corporation (NSE: JMCPROJECT)

Kaifeng Xinghua Fine Chemical LTD

Tianjin North Food Co. Ltd

Blue Circle Organics Pvt. Ltd.

Others

