North America Nutritional Lipid Market to Witness Robust Expansion Throughout the Forecast Period 2020-2027

The North America nutritional lipid market is accounted to US 2,193.3 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 4,866.4 Mn by 2027.

Diet plays a major role as a risk factor for chronic diseases. Largely plant-based diets have been rapidly replaced by high-fat, energy-dense diets with a considerable content of animal-based foods. Physical inactivity can cause disease which can affect the health of any individual. The risk factors, such as tobacco use, is probably to have an additive effect, which could cause chronic disease in North America. Rising awareness of chronic diseases and growing use of omega 3 in the pharmaceutical industry coupled with rising R&D activities in North America is boosting the market. Furthermore, the growing consumption of enhanced medication is anticipated to drive the demand for omega 3-based products in North America over the forecast period. Hence, these factors are known to drive the North America nutrition lipid market.

Get Sample PDF Copy at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00009838/

Market Insights

Rising cases of chronic diseases to favor the North America nutritional lipid market

Chronic diseases are swiftly increasing. Nearly half of chronic disease deaths are attributable to cardiovascular diseases. However, obesity and diabetes are also affecting a large proportion of the population. Several factors have progressed in the prevention of chronic diseases such as low fat intake, healthy diet, etc. Omega 3, a type of nutrition lipid, is swiftly becoming an essential tool in mainstream medicine. Omega 3 has health benefits for every age group. They provide protection against chronic disease such as asthma, cancer, arthritis, etc. and other major diseases. Omega-3 tune down the body’s infection and help prevent chronic diseases. Also, a lower ratio of omega-6 to omega-3 is more appropriate to reduce the risk of numerous chronic diseases and have become epidemics in North America.

Product Type Insights

The North America nutritional lipid market is segmented based of product type as omega-3, omega-6, medium-chain triglycerides, others. The omega-3 segment holds the largest share in the North America nutritional lipid market. The market of Omega-3 is propelled by factors such as an increase in awareness among consumer regarding a healthy & balanced diet and its health benefits. Also, omega-3 supplements such as EPA and DHA lessens the risk of colon, prostate, and breast cancer. A sufficient amount of EPA reduces the risk of depression and other health-related problems. Omega-3 obtained from a plant source, a good source of alpha-linolenic acid for vegetarians, delivers an opportunity for omega-3 market growth during the forecast period. The omega-3 is present in various fish such as mackerel, salmon, tuna, sardines, and herring and contain high amounts of omega-3s. Foods such as yogurt, eggs, milk, juices, and soy beverages, are fortified with DHA and other omega-3s.

Application Type Insights

The North America nutritional lipid market is segmented on the basis of application as dietary supplements and nutraceutical, pharmaceutical, infant formula, animal nutrition, food fortification, and others. The dietary supplements and nutraceutical holds the largest share in the North America nutritional lipid market followed by animal nutrition. Fat is one of the vital nutrients in diets and, like other nutrients such as fiber, protein, sugar, and starch. Fat offers benefits not available from other nutrient sources such as fiber and starch. Increase in domesticated animals and livestock population drive the growth of the animal nutrition market. Animal nutrition surges the focus on nutritional needs of animals, primarily those in agriculture and food production. Animal nutrition is significant for the productivity and health of agriculture animals. Several programs and organizations such as the National Animal Nutrition Program (NANP) work to identify high-priority animal nutrition concerns.

Source Insights

North America nutritional lipid market is segmented based on source as plant source and animal source. Various plant sources such as sunflowers, olives, soybean, and safflower and vegetables and fruits such as papaya, carrots, melon, and mango contain large amounts of nutritionally active carotenoids. Green leafy vegetables are a rich source of Vitamin A. A regular portion of these foods included in an individual’s diet might affect their health positively. Hence it is significant to consider the possibility of meeting vitamin A needs in the diet. The nutrition lipid market is anticipated to raise with trends of vegan food habit and supplementary diet by the urban population across the world. In developed countries, a large part of the population stays in the urban region, hence, leading to the growing demand for vital lipids to maintain health and wellness. Based on sources in the nutritional lipids market, the plant source segment is anticipated to grow considerably, owing to the growing preference of vegan for plant-derived nutrition. Increasing vegan population worldwide owing to rising health consciousness amongst consumers has positively influenced the product demand.

Ask For Discount at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPRE00009838/

NORTH AMERICA NUTRTIONAL LIPID MARKET SEGMENTATION

North America Nutrition Lipid Market – By Type

Omega-3

Omega-6

Medium-Chain Triglycerides

Others

North America Nutrition Lipid Market – By Application

Dietary supplements and Nutraceutical

Pharmaceutical

Infant Formula

Animal Nutrition

Food Fortification

Others

North America Nutrition Lipid Market – By Source

Animal Source

Plant Source

North America Nutrition Lipid Market – By Form

Powder

Liquid

Company Profiles

Archer Daniels Midland Company

BASF SE

Croda International plc

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NEPTUNE TECHNOLOGIES & BIORESSOURCES INC.)

Nordic Naturals, Inc.

Omega Protein Corporation (COOKE INC.)

Pelagia AS

Polaris

Contact Us

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email Id: [email protected]