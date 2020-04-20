North America Moringa Products Market Analysis and Forecast to 2027 – Moringa Malawi, Kuli Kuli, Organic India, Ancient Greenfileds

The North America Moringa Product market is accounted to US$ 1062.2 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 2248.2 Mn by 2027.

Moringa is a plant found in sub-Himalayan areas such as India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan and is grown across tropics. Moringa is known for its nutritional attributes and its leaves, bark, flowers, fruit, seeds, and root are largely used to prepare medicines. Moringa is loaded with essential nutrients such as protein, fiber, phosphorous, fat, carbohydrates, and potassium. Owing to such attributes, moringa is widely used to cure anaemia, cancer, diarrhoea, headache arthritis, asthma, diabetes, and other health problems. The growing demand for dietary supplements and nutritive food products is surging the growth of the moringa products market across the North America region. Moringa leaf powder is composed of naturally-dried moringa leaves and is considered as rich source of iron, vitamin K & E, vitamin A & calcium, anti-oxidants etc. It helps to reduce tiredness and fatigue, improves skin texture and boost immunity and promotes the growth of the muscle. The demand for moringa leaf powder is comparatively high from end-use industries. However, it is unsafe to expose the pregnant women to the bark or roots of moringa. Chemicals in the bark, root, and flowers make the uterus contract, and this can possibly lead to miscarriages. With increasing health-consciousness among the consumers, the demand for moringa products in the region is expected to continue to grow over the forecast period.

Market Insights

High nutritive and medical properties of moringa to favor the North America Moringa Products market.

Compared to the leaves, the pods have lower mineral and vitamin content; however, they are rich in vitamin C. The diet of people in the developing nations usually lacks vitamins, minerals, and protein. Moringa products serve to be a vital source of many essential nutrients and antioxidants. Antioxidants are the compounds acting against free radicals in the body. Higher levels of free radicals can lead to oxidative stress, which can be associated with chronic diseases such as heart diseases and type 2 diabetes. Leaves especially possess several antioxidant plant compounds. In addition to beta-carotene and vitamin C, these include quercetin and chlorogenic acid; quercetin is a powerful antioxidant that helps in lowering the blood pressure. Chlorogenic acid is another antioxidant found in moringa, which helps in moderate the blood sugar levels after meals.

Moringa products also help in reducing inflammation. Inflammation is the body’s physiological response to infection or injury. It is an essential protective mechanism but can become a major health issue if continues for long. Moreover, increasing awareness of Moringa in cosmetics industry is likely to drive the growth of the wet pet food market.

Product Insights

The North America Moringa Products market is segmented on the basis of product is segmented into leaf powder, tea, oil, seeds and others. Lexaf powder is the dowminating segment in the North America Moringa oroducts market. Moringa oleifera is a plant that is most often known by various names such as the drumstick tree, the ben oil tree, the miracle tree, or the horseradish tree. Moringa has been used for several centuries due to its medicinal properties and health benefits. It also has antiviral, antifungal, antidepressant, and anti-inflammatory properties. The moringa leaf powder is made from naturally dried moringa leaves. The moringa leaf powder is widely known to boost curries, soups, stews, salads, and more that has a green spinach flavor. The tea that is made from the leaves of moringa or drumstick tree is a popular beverage with several foods and drinks manufacturers investing in on the trend. The tea is rich in antioxidants, which are majorly the polyphenols or plant compounds in it. Moringa tea is effective for weight loss effects. The moringa oil is rich in vitamin C and can be used as an edible oil in regular cooking for stronger immunity. Moringa oil also contains anti-oxidants. These help in gaining energy and keeps one feeling fresh all day long. The moringa seeds possess a wide variety of nutrients that give these seeds anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. The other segment includes capsules, juices, and others. Moringa capsules are natural supplements that are widely known to provide all the nutrients and health-promoting properties to feel vibrant and energized. The moringa capsules are powerful enough to eliminate the need for any other additional supplement.

Application Insights

The North America Moringa Products market is segmented on the basis of application as dietary supplements, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics and others. The dietary supplements segment dominated the North America moringa products market whereas the cosmetics segment is expected to grow at fastest growth rate during the forecast period of 2019-2027. Moringa is known to possess more vitamin C than oranges, more potassium than bananas, more vitamin A than carrots, and more iron than spinach. Moringa is high in anti-inflammatory and antioxidants compounds that can help prevent disease, treat cancers, and protect the brain. Moringa roots are known to be rich in antibacterial and antifungal effects. The root extract shows antimicrobial property due to the existence of 4 alpha-L-rhamnosyloxybenzyl isothiocyanate. Moringa leaf powder and moringa oil are used topically on the face to prevent wrinkles and free radical damage to the skin. Moringa helps to firm up the facial skin and also helps to reduce wrinkles and blemishes for a younger look. Moringa oil is also used as an ingredient in various lip balms and lip care products, as it can moisturize the sensitive skin of the lips and helps in retaining its softness. The other segment includes animal feed, fertilizer, and others. Every part of the moringa tree has beneficial properties, which makes it a multipurpose tree that can be used as fertilizer natural coagulants, spices, food, herbal medicine, forage, and nectar for bees.

NORTH AMERICA MORINGA PRODUCTS MARKET SEGMENTATION

North America Moringa Products Market, by Products



Leaf Powder

Tea

Oil

Seeds

Others

North America Moringa Products Market, by Application

Dietary Supplements

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics

Others

