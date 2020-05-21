North America Laundry Detergents Market Report 2019 – Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Forecast 2025 by EXPERT MARKET RESEARCH

According to a new report by EMR titled, ‘North America Laundry Detergents Market Report and Forecast 2020-2025’, the North America laundry detergents market reached a value of USD 10.25 billion in 2019. The North America market is expected to support the growth of the global laundry detergents market. The global laundry detergents market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% in the forecast period of 2020-2025 to attain a value of USD 13.43 billion in 2025.

The North America laundry detergents market is growing at a steady rate and is expected to witness an increase of 8% in terms of value between 2020 and 2025. North America is a leading market for laundry detergents. The North America laundry detergent market has shown a constant growth over the last few years and is expected to grow further in the coming few years. The demand for liquid detergents in North America is slightly more than the powdered form of detergent due to its ability to dissolve in water easily. It is also the preferred form due to its superior stain removing capabilities. The demand for enzymatic detergents, on the other hand, in North America is growing much faster than non-enzymatic detergents.

The Proctor & Gamble Company (NYSE: PG), a major key player in the laundry detergents market, accounts for the largest share in the North America laundry detergents market. The company accounts for more than half of the market share by volume. Tide, a leading laundry detergent brand by Procter & Gamble, is one of the most used laundry detergents brands in the United States of America. Other major players like Henkel AG & Company and Church & Dwight also hold significant market shares in the North America laundry detergents market.

Market Analysis by Types:

Enzymatic Non-Enzymatic

Laundry detergents can be bifurcated into enzymatic or non-enzymatic types.

Market Analysis by Forms:

Powder Liquid Others

By forms, the product can be divided into powder and liquid forms, among others.

Market Analysis by Applications:

Household Industrial and Institutional

Laundry detergents find their uses in household and industrial and institutional sectors.

Market Analysis by Regions:

United States of America Canada

The major regional markets for the North America laundry detergents market are the United States of America and Canada.

Key Findings of the Report:

The rapid growth of population, especially among the middle class, is leading to the laundry detergents market growth in North America. Rapid urbanisation is changing the lifestyles of people, thus, furthering the demand for laundry detergent. The increasing disposable income of the middle-class population are aiding the growth of the laundry detergents market. Growing consciousness among the population about health and hygiene is further driving the North America laundry detergents market. The expanding FMCG sector in the region is propelling the growth of the laundry detergents market in North America.

Key Offerings of the Report:

The EMR report provides an overview of the North America laundry detergents market for the periods (2015-2019) and (2020-2025). The report also gives the price trends of laundry detergents, according to their forms. The report also offers the historical (2015-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) markets for the types, forms, applications, and regions of laundry detergents in North America. The report provides the global trade data for the year 2019, covering the major exporting and importing countries by value and volume.

The major players in the North America laundry detergents market are The Procter & Gamble Company, Henkel AG & Company, KGaA, Church & Dwight Co., Inc, S. C. Johnson & Son, Inc., Seventh Generation, Inc., Alticor Inc., The Clorox Company, and USA Detergents Manufacturing Inc., among others. The comprehensive report covers their market share, capacity, and latest developments like mergers, acquisitions and investments, capacity expansions, and plant turnarounds.

Competitive Landscape & Supplier Analysis:

Henkel AG & Company, KGaA (ETR: HEN3)

Church & Dwight Co., Inc (NYSE: CHD)

S. C. Johnson & Son, Inc.

Seventh Generation, Inc.

Alticor Inc.

The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX)

USA Detergents Manufacturing Inc.

Others

Note 1: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

Note 2: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2015-2025), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

