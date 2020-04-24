North America Household Care Market Attained a Value of USD 126 Billion by 2025 by Expert Market Research

According to a new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘North America Household Care Market Report and Forecast 2020-2025′, the North America household care market reached a value of almost USD 8.2 billion in 2019. The North America laundry detergent market is expected to support the growth of the global household care market. The global household care market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 1.5% in the forecast period of 2020-2025 to attain a value of USD 126 billion by 2025.

The North America household care market is propelled by the growing laundry detergent market in the region. The industry can be variously divided into many products; some of them are laundry detergents, laundry additives, dishwashing, hard surface cleaners, toilet care, among others. These are used to clean and polish our household items. The market is significantly dominated by the liquid detergent, which is widely demanded by the consumers. There has also been a rise in demand for eco-friendly products due to growing hygiene awareness.

Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE: PG) and The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) are the leading companies in the household care market. In 2019 Procter & Gamble, under its brand Zevo, launched a line of indoor traps and bug sprays which are kid and pet friendly. It is part of the company’s initiative to create new products, achieving the commercial success of its Gillette razors and Tide detergent. The brand also offers an ultraviolet light box that lures and traps insects with the help of sticky cartridge. The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX), another key player, in 2018 introduced Clorox® Disinfecting Bio Stain & Odour Remover. Its function is to clean, disinfect, and deodorize the surfaces. It helps remove the bio-stains, blood, or urine. The market is being aided by the rising hygiene and health consciousness of the consumers in the region.

Market Analysis by Products:

Laundry Detergents Laundry Additives Dishwashing Hard Surface Cleaners Toilet Care Others

The household care industry is divided into various products, i.e., laundry detergents, laundry additives, dishwashing, hard surface cleaners, toilet care, among others.

Market Analysis by Regions:

USA Canada

The major regional markets in the North America household care industry are USA and Canada.

Key Findings of The Report:

The growing laundry detergent market in North America is driving the North America household care market. The increasing high-income class, along with the rising purchasing power of the consumers, is expected to boost the industry growth. The prevalence of e-retail websites is further aiding the growth of the industry. The developing innovation and product diversification are providing further impetus for industry growth. The rising hygiene and health consciousness of the consumers in the region are further propelling the industry forward.

Key Offerings of the Report:

The Expert Market Research report offers an overview of the North America household care market for the periods (2015-2019) and (2020-2025). The report also offers the historical (2015-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) markets for the products and regional markets of household care.

Competitive Landscape & Supplier Analysis:

Unilever (NYSE: UL) Henkel Corporation (OTCMKTS: HENKY) Reckitt Benckiser (OTCMKTS: RBGLY) Kao Corporation (OTCMKTS: KAOOY) The Procter & Gamble Company The Clorox Company SC Johnson Church & Dwight Co., Inc. Colgate-Palmolive Company Others

Note 1: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

Note 2: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2015-2025), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

