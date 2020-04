North America Employee Monitoring Solution Market to Witness Exponential Growth| EfficientLab, Ekran Systems, iMonitor Software, Netsoft Holdings, SentryPC, StaffCop, Teramind, Veriato

The report encompasses a thorough study of current situation of the global market along with several market dynamics Competitor analysis is one of the most important aspects of market research report which helps businesses decide upon the strategies by comparing them with the competitors. The use of newest and advanced tools and techniques used for this report makes it the finest in the class. Competitor strategies highlighted in this North America Employee Monitoring Solution report mainly include new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others that boost their footprints in this market.

Employee monitoring solutions are also used as a surveillance tool by organizations to track- employee email, phone activity, browsing history, and time spent on social media, overall internet activity, and remote device access. Companies related to BFSI, IT, and telecom, the Government sector are more exposed to the risk of insider attacks as they handle sensitive data such as trade secrets, IP, customer and employee data, and more. The financial services industry has the highest exposure to a cyber-breach and insider misuse, followed by the consumer, retail and wholesale, consumer, retail and wholesale, and power and utilities. Thus organizations adopt employee monitoring solutions to gain early signs of insider threats and avoid the data leaks.

Social media is used in businesses for communication and marketing purposes. However, open access can harm the productivity of the organization. Also, the employees can accidentally share sensitive information on these platforms. Hackers and scammers also use social media platforms for phishing and other exploitation attacks. Thus, to avoid insider attacks and prevent enterprise resource allocation, organizations are adopting employee monitoring solutions that are driving the growth of the employee monitoring solution market.

NORTH AMERICA EMPLOYEE MONITORING SOLUTION MARKET – SEGMENTATION

North America Employee Monitoring Solution Market by Offering

Solution

Service

North America Employee monitoring solution Market by Enterprise Size

SMEs

Large Enterprise

North America Employee monitoring solution Market by Industry Vertical

BFSI

Government

IT & Telecom

Manufacturing

Retail

Others

North America Employee monitoring solution Market by Country

US

Canada

Mexico

Company Profiles

Awareness Technologies

Birch Grove Software

EfficientLab

Ekran Systems

iMonitor Software

Netsoft Holdings

SentryPC

StaffCop

Teramind

Veriato

