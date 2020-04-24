North America Emergency Shutdown Systems Market| Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast by 2027

The increased demand from regional authorities for higher safety in countries such as the US and Canada encourages the growth of the North America Emergency Shutdown Systems Market.
It is anticipated that rising oil and gas prices and growing upstream activities will increase the growth for emergency shutdown systems market, especially from off-shore establishments as the demand for ESD systems comes from midstream, upstream, and downstream oil refinery activities. Laws and regulations such as the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE) enforce safety and environmental laws for the off-shore oil and gas industry in the US, among others. However, limited penetration across SMEs in emerging economies and narrow scope for cross vertical standardization might hamper the emergency shutdown systems market growth during the forecast period. One of the latest trends impacting emergency shutdown systems market growth is the automated industrial control system.
North America Emergency Shutdown System Market–Segmentation
North America Emergency Shutdown System Market By Component
- Switches
- Sensors
- Programmable Safety System
- Safety Valves
- Actuators
- Others
North America Emergency Shutdown System Market By Control Method
- Pneumatic
- Electrical
- Fiber Optic
- Hydraulic
North America Emergency Shutdown System Market By End User Industry
- Oil & Gas
- Refining
- Power Generation
- Chemical
- Others
North America Emergency Shutdown System Market By Country
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
North America Emergency Shutdown System Market-Companies Mentioned
- Siemens AG
- ABB Ltd.
- Emerson Electric Co.
- General Electric Company
- Honeywell International Inc.
- National Oilwell Varco, Inc.
- Cameron International Corporation
- OMRON Corporation
- Schneider Electric SE
- Yokogawa Electric Corporation
