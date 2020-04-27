“The North America dental X-ray market is expected to reach US$ 3,550.3 Mn in 2027 from US$ 1,754.7 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 8.3% from 2020-2027.”

The growth of the market is driven by the factors such as, technological developments in dental X-ray, rising Incidences of dental problems, and increasing demand for cosmetic dentistry. However, the market is likely to get impacted by the risk factor such as limited reimbursements and high costs of dental X-ray during the forecast period.

Dental and oral disorders are common diseases that affect people once in their lifetime. A single toothache causes discomfort, pain, disfigurement, and to worse, it leads to death. As per the Global Burden of Diseases Study 2016, oral diseases have affected approximately 3.58 billion people across the world. Dental diseases include dental caries. Periodontal disease was 11th most prevalent dental disease across the globe, which further results in tooth loss. The prevalence of dental and oral conditions are rising across the globe, such as tooth loss, root canal, dry mouth, cavities, biting difficulties, and others.

Among all the dental problems tooth loss, root canal, and cavities are the primary dental problems faced by the people across the region. The significant factors for tooth loss are tooth decay, periodontal diseases, injuries, accidents, and others. As per the American College of Prosthodontists (ACP), in 2014, approximately 178 million Americans are not having at least one tooth. Moreover, 40 million people on an average in the United States are missing all teeth. Therefore, owing to the above mentioned factors the market is likely to propel in during the forecast period.

Moreover, the US holds the largest market share of dental X-ray market, supported by advanced healthcare facilities and infrastructure, technological developments, the change from analogue to digital systems, and the increasing incidence of dental disorders in the population in the country. Therefore, considering the above mentioned factors the growth of the market in the country is likely to contribute largest share in the North America region during the forecast period.

