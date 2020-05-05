North America Dairy Market Size, Share, Price, Trends & Forecast till 2025 by Expert Market Research

According to a new report by Expert Market Research titled ‘North America Dairy Market Report and Forecast 2020-2025’, the North America dairy market is being driven by the increasing milk output in the region. In 2019, the total milk output in the region saw a 1.3% increase from 2018 to reach 108.6 million tonnes.

The North America dairy market is led by the United States of America. In 2017, 90% of the total milk output in North America was produced by the US. The sustained growth of milk production in the US is aided by the growing dairy herd with almost 9.3 million dairy cows available in the first half of 2017. Even with the reduction in the number of cows in 2018, milk production witnessed a growth of 1.1% as compared to 2017, attaining a volume of 97,730 thousand tonnes. Thus, the US milk production is witnessing a continuous rise, with an annual increase of 1-2% each year. Despite the trade war with China, US exports have been rising due to the growing milk production in the country.

The US is one of the leading exporters of dairy in the world. As of October 2018, the US exported 70% of its SMP stock, an increase of 15% from 2017. The US also exported the majority of its lactose production, exporting 81% of its lactose produced between January to October 2018. Mexico is a major export destination for the US dairy market. In October 2018, Mexico imported USD 128.8 million worth of US dairy products, which was an increase of 25% from 2017. Southeast Asia and Canada are also significant importers of US dairy products.

Canada is also a major player in the North America dairy market, which too witnessed a rise in its milk production. In 2017, milk production in Canada increased by 5%. It saw a further growth in 2018 as the milk output grew by 3.7% as compared to 2017. This rise in milk output in Canada was driven by government-led schemes like National Ingredient Strategy and the mounting production quotas allocated under the managed production schemes. However, Canadian dairy farmers fear that the new trade deal with the US might hinder the healthy growth of the Canada Dairy Market. Under United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), the US gets a 3.6% tariff-free access to the dairy market in Canada while doing away with the Class 7 scheme in Canada which regulated dairy product prices like the prices of skimmed milk powder.

Market Analysis by Types:

Fluid/UHT/ Flavoured Milk Cream Butter Anhydrous Milk Fat (AMF) Skimmed Milk Powder/Non-fat Dry Milk Whole Milk Powder Whey Protein (Powder and Concentrate) Lactose Casein Cheese Yoghurt Ice-cream Probiotic Dairy Products

Market Analysis by Regions:

United States of America Canada Mexico

Key Findings of the Report:

The growing demand for low sugar yoghurts and cottage cheese due to the rising health concerns are aiding the North America dairy market growth.

The dairy market in North America is being driven by the incremental growth of the US dairy market over the past 20 years.

The Canadian dairy market contributes a significant proportion to the country’s GDP and is one of the major agricultural sectors in Canada.

Rising cases of lactose intolerance has led to the growth in the demand for dairy products like cheese with low lactose content.

Growing health and environmental awareness among the consumers who see organic milk as sustainable and natural have given an impetus for the organic milk market growth in the region.

New innovations in the dairy products in North America is further driving the dairy market.

The expanding distribution channels like supermarkets and hypermarkets has added to the flourishing North America dairy market.

In the US, dairy producers are converting the stock of excess milk into dairy products with longer shelf life like milk powder and butter.

Key Offerings of the Report:

The Expert Market Research report analyses the global and North America historical (2015-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) dairy markets.

The report looks in-depth into market for dairy products in North America for the periods (2015-2019) and (2020-2025).

It also gives a detailed analysis of the regional historical (2015-2019) and future (2020-2025) markets in North America.

It offers an analysis of the global trade data by looking into the value and volume of the major exporting and importing countries.

The report by Expert Market Research gives a region-wise historical (2015-2019) and forecasted (2020-2025) price trends for dairy in North America.

Competitive Landscape & Supplier Analysis:

Nestlé S.A. (NSRGY) Dean Foods Company (DF) Danone S.A. (BN.PA) Groupe Lactalis Dairy Farmers of America, Inc Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS: SAPIF) The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) Schreiber Foods Inc., Agropur Dairy Cooperative Grupo Lala, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS: GRPBF)

