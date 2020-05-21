North America Betaines Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, COVID 19 Impact Analysis, Forecast 2020-2025 by EXPERT MARKET RESEARCH

According to a new report by Expert Market Research titled ‘North America Betaines Market Report and Forecast 2020-2025’, the North America betaines market is expected to grow at a CAGR of nearly 4.7% in the forecast period of 2019-2025, reaching 300 kilo metric tons by 2025.

Betaines find extensive application in the home and personal care sector. They are used as surfactants in the sector and are biocompatible. They are used in anti-inflammatories to prevent prickly heat, in anti-ageing creams, body washes, baby products and in oral care products, among others. Betaines can be used to protect hair from damage when going through hair treatments like straightening and bleaching. They are also added to shampoos and conditioners to strengthen hair and prevent damage.

There has been a growing consciousness among the consumers about the detrimental effects certain personal care items may have on the environment. Thus, the consumers are demanding products which are eco-friendly and sustainable. This development is driving the market growth for betaines in the North America regions, especially in the US, which is one of the leading cosmetics markets in the world. Betaines are being used as a part of sustainable products as they are biodegradable, and are derived from naturally occurring renewable raw materials like sugar beets. The rising market for green products is pushing the growth of natural betaines over synthetic betaines. Natural betaine helps maintain the water balance of skin and hair cells and prevents them from osmotic stress.

In animal feed, betaines replace methyl donors like choline chloride and methionine, thus, increasing the cost efficiency of the feed. They also have numerous health benefits for the animals as they protect the animals from heat stress, coccidiosis, and fatty livers. Betaines also contribute to human nutrition as it helps in controlling diseases like diabetes, arthritis, hypertension, and others. While they are present naturally in food products like quinoa, beef, shrimp, cereals, sugar beet, sweet potato, and brown rice, among others, they can also be used as additives to increase the nutritional content of a food product.

Market Analysis by Types:

Natural Synthetic

Natural and synthetic are the types of betaines examined in the report.

Market Analysis by Grades:

Home and Personal Care Food and Beverages

HPC grade betaines and F&B grade betaines are also examined in the report.

Market Analysis by Applications:

Industrial Home and Personal Care (as Surfactants)

They find their primary applications in industry segments, and home and personal care sectors, globally.

Market Analysis by Regions:

United States of America Canada

By region, the North America betaines market is divided into the United States of America and Canada.

Key Findings of the Report:

The North America betaines market is being driven by the widespread use of betaines across various industries in the United States and Canada. Rising demand for sports drinks, dietary supplements and other nutritive food products are driving the betaines market in the region. The growing market for premium and organic cosmetics in the United States will provide a further impetus to the growth of the betaines market. Personal care is the largest application segment for betaines and will continue as the leading sector in the market during the forecast period.

Key Offerings of the Report:

The Expert Market Research report provides the demand for betaines by types and applications in the global market. The report offers the global and North America consumption and production of betaines for the periods 2015-2019 and 2020-2025. It also offers the historical (2015-2019) and forecasted (2020-2025) consumption and production of betaines as surfactants in the global as well as North America market. It analyses the global trade data of betaines by the value and volume of the major exporting and importing countries for the year 2018. The report by Expert Market Research gives the regional historical (2015-2019) and future (2020-2025) consumption and production of betaines in North America. The report examines the price trends for the regional and feedstock markets in the North America betaines market for the time periods (2015-2019) and (2020-2025).

According to Expert Market Research, the key players in the North America betaines market are E.I. Dupont De Nemours & Company, Solvay North America, LLC, Stepan Company, Colonial Chemical, Inc, Lubrizol Advanced Materials, Inc, BASF Corporation, American Crystal Sugar Company, and Inolex Chemical Company. The report provides market information about the latest developments among these major players like their market share, plant turnarounds, capacity expansions, and mergers and acquisitions.

Competitive Landscape & Supplier Analysis:

E.I. Dupont De Nemours & Company

Solvay North America, LLC

Stepan Company (NYSE: SCL)

Colonial Chemical, Inc.

Lubrizol Advanced Materials, Inc.

BASF Corporation (ETR: BAS)

American Crystal Sugar Company

Inolex Chemical Company

Note 1: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

Note 2: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2015-2025), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

