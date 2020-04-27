North America Air Barrier Market 2019- Size, Share, Growth, Report and Forecast to 2025 by Expert Market Research

According to a new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘North America Air Barrier Market Report and Forecast 2020-2025′, the North America air barrier market attained a value of nearly USD 1.6 billion in 2019. The air barrier market in North America is further expected to grow in the forecast period of 2020-2025 at a CAGR of 4.22% to reach a value of USD 2 billion by 2025.

Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/request?type=report&flag=B&id=796

The North America air barrier market is being driven by the increasing demand from the construction and infrastructure industry, along with the inflating disposable income and rapid urbanisation. Air barrier waterproofing ensures air is entrapped and does not leak or transfer in or out of the building. It forms a consistent airtight envelope around the building. The North America air barrier market is being driven by the growth of the United States market where owners and contractors are updating the existing infrastructure to meet the new green building codes.

Read Full Report With Table Of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/north-america-air-barrier-market

Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE: CSL) and RPM International Inc. (NYSE: RPM), key players in the air barrier market in North America, have expanded and enhanced their waterproofing segment, thus, supporting the growth of their related air barrier segment too. In 2017, Carlisle Companies, Inc. declared the acquisition of Arbo Holdings Limited, a leading supplier of coatings, sealants, and membrane systems used by architects and contractors for waterproofing and air barrier applications. The acquisition of Arbo Holdings Limited, thus, added to the expansion of Carlisle’s waterproofing segment. In 2019, RPM International Inc., another significant player in the market, the company announced the acquisition of Schul International Co., LLC, and Wilseal LLC to be integrated into RPM’s Tremco Commercial Sealants & Waterproofing business. Air barrier and waterproofing solutions help the building endure harsh climates and ensure the longevity of the structure.

Market Analysis by Membrane Types:

Sheet Applied Fluid Applied

The air barrier market is broadly divided into sheet applied, and fluid applied membrane types.

Market Analysis by Applications:

Masonry Gypsum Board Glass Plywood Others

Air barrier is applicable in masonry, gypsum board, glass, and plywood, among others.

Market Analysis by End-Uses:

Residential Building Commercial Building Public Infrastructure

On the basis of end-uses, the air barrier market is segregated into residential building, commercial building, and public infrastructure.

Market Analysis by Regions:

United States of America Canada

By regions, the North America air barrier market can be bifurcated into the United States of America and Canada.

Key Findings of the Report:

Alternating cold and mixed climates leading to the risk of water retention in the building in North America is propelling the air barrier market forward in the region. Increasing demand from the infrastructure and construction industry is also driving the market growth in North America. Increasing demand for energy-efficient buildings by owners and building codes is providing further impetus for the growth of the air barrier waterproofing market. Growing awareness of holistic design by consumers, including green certification, prolonged durability, and internal environment quality, is providing a further boost to the market growth.

Key Offerings of the Report:

The Expert Market Research report provides a detailed overview of the market for the periods (2015-2019) and (2020-2025) by the membrane types, applications, and end-uses of air barrier in North America. The report also evaluates the regional historical (2015-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) markets. An assessment of the trade data has also been provided within the report, covering the value and volume of the major exporting and importing countries.

Competitive Landscape & Supplier Analysis:

RPM International Inc.(NYSE: RPM) W. R. Meadows, Inc. Carlisle Companies Inc.(NYSE: CSL) Mark Beamish Waterproofing SOPREMA Henry Company Dryspace, Inc DuPont de Nemours, Inc. BASF SE (OTCMKTS: BASFY) 3M Company (NYSE: MMM) Others

Read More Reports:

https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/insulation-market

https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/stainless-steel-market

Note 1: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

Note 2: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2015-2025), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.

At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.

We also provide state-of-the-art procurement intelligence through our platform, procurementresource.com. Procurement Resource is a leading platform for digital procurement solutions, offering daily price tracking, market intelligence, supply chain intelligence, procurement analytics, and category insights through our thoroughly researched and infallible market reports, production cost reports, price analysis, and benchmarking.

Media Contact

Company Name: Expert Market Research

Contact Person: Matt Johnson, Corporate Sales Specialist – U.S.A.

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: +1-415-325-5166 | +44-702-402-5790

Address: 138 Duane St, NY 10013

City: New York City

State: New York

Country: United States

Follow us on twitter: @expertmresearch

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com