DelveInsight’s ‘Non-Small-Cell Lung Carcinoma (NSCLC) – Epidemiology Forecast to 2030‘ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Non-Small-Cell Lung Carcinoma (NSCLC) epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Geographies Covered

The United States

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom)

Japan

Study Period: 2017-2030

Non-Small-Cell Lung Carcinoma (NSCLC) Understanding

The DelveInsight Non-Small-Cell Lung Carcinoma (NSCLC) epidemiology report gives a thorough understanding of the Non-Small-Cell Lung Carcinoma (NSCLC) by including details such as disease definition, symptoms, causes, pathophysiology, and diagnosis. It also provides treatment algorithms and treatment guidelines for Non-Small-Cell Lung Carcinoma (NSCLC) in the US, Europe, and Japan.

Non-Small-Cellc Lung Carcinoma (NSCLC) Epidemiology Perspective by DelveInsight

The Non-Small-Cell Lung Carcinoma (NSCLC) epidemiology division provides insights about historical and current patient pool and forecasted trend for every seven major countries. The Non-Small-Cell Lung Carcinoma (NSCLC) epidemiology data are studied through all possible division to give a better understanding of the Disease scenario in 7MM. The Non-Small-Cell Lung Carcinoma (NSCLC) epidemiology segment covers the epidemiology data in the US, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the UK), and Japan from 2017 to 2030.

Non-Small-Cell Lung Carcinoma (NSCLC) Detailed Epidemiology Segmentation

The Non-Small-Cell Lung Carcinoma (NSCLC) epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted Non-Small-Cell Lung Carcinoma (NSCLC) epidemiology scenario in the 7MM covering the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom) and Japan from 2017 to 2030.

The DelveInsight Non-Small-Cell Lung Carcinoma (NSCLC) report also provides the epidemiology trends observed in the 7MM during the study period, along with the assumptions undertaken. The calculated data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to give a clear view of the epidemiology at first sight.

Scope of the Report

The Non-Small-Cell Lung Carcinoma (NSCLC) report covers a detailed overview explaining its causes, symptoms, classification, pathophysiology, diagnosis and treatment patterns

The Non-Small-Cell Lung Carcinoma (NSCLC) Epidemiology Report and Model provide an overview of the risk factors and global trends of Non-Small-Cell Lung Carcinoma (NSCLC) in the seven major markets (7MM:US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan)

The report provides insight about the historical and forecasted patient pool of Non-Small-Cell Lung Carcinoma (NSCLC) in seven major markets covering the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK), and Japan

The report helps to recognize the growth opportunities in the 7MM with respect to the patient population

The report assesses the disease risk and burden and highlights the unmet needs of Non-Small-Cell Lung Carcinoma (NSCLC)

The report provides the segmentation of the Non-Small-Cell Lung Carcinoma (NSCLC) epidemiology

Report Highlights

11-Year Forecast of Non-Small-Cell Lung Carcinoma (NSCLC) epidemiology

7MM Coverage

Total Cases of Non-Small-Cell Lung Carcinoma (NSCLC)

Total Cases of Non-Small-Cell Lung Carcinoma (NSCLC) according to segmentation

Diagnosed cases of Non-Small-Cell Lung Carcinoma (NSCLC)

KOL- Views

We interview, KOLs and SME’s opinion through primary research to fill the data gaps and validate our secondary research. The opinion helps to understand the total patient population and current treatment pattern. This will support the clients in potential upcoming novel treatment by identifying the overall scenario of the indications.

Key Questions Answered

What will be the growth opportunities in the 7MM with respect to the patient population pertaining to Non-Small-Cell Lung Carcinoma (NSCLC)?

What are the key findings pertaining to the Non-Small-Cell Lung Carcinoma (NSCLC) epidemiology across 7MM and which country will have the highest number of patients during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

What would be the total number of patients of Non-Small-Cell Lung Carcinoma (NSCLC) across the 7MM during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

Among the EU5 countries, which country will have the highest number of patients during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

At what CAGR the patient population is expected to grow in 7MM during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

What is the disease risk, burden and unmet needs of the Non-Small-Cell Lung Carcinoma (NSCLC)?

What are the currently available treatments of Non-Small-Cell Lung Carcinoma (NSCLC)?

Key Assessments

Patient Segmentation

Disease Risk and Burden

Risk of disease by the segmentation

Factors driving growth in a specific patient population

Table of contents:

1. Key Insights

2. Executive Summary of Non-Small-Cell Lung Carcinoma (NSCLC)

3. Non-Small-Cell Lung Carcinoma (NSCLC): Disease Background and Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Sign and Symptoms

3.3. Pathophysiology

3.4. Risk Factors

3.5. Diagnosis

4. Patient Journey

5. Epidemiology and Patient Population

5.1. Epidemiology Key Findings

5.2. Assumptions and Rationale: 7MM

5.3. Epidemiology Scenario: 7MM

5.3.1. Non-Small-Cell Lung Carcinoma (NSCLC) Epidemiology Scenario in the 7MM (2017- 2030)

5.4. United States Epidemiology

5.4.1. Non-Small-Cell Lung Carcinoma (NSCLC) Epidemiology Scenario in the United States (2017- 2030)

5.5. EU-5 Country-wise Epidemiology

5.5.1. Germany Epidemiology

5.5.1.1. Non-Small-Cell Lung Carcinoma (NSCLC) Epidemiology Scenario in Germany (2017- 2030)

5.5.2. France Epidemiology

5.5.2.1. Non-Small-Cell Lung Carcinoma (NSCLC) Epidemiology Scenario in France (2017- 2030)

5.5.3. Italy Epidemiology

5.5.3.1. Non-Small-Cell Lung Carcinoma (NSCLC) Epidemiology Scenario in Italy (2017- 2030)

5.5.4. Spain Epidemiology

5.5.4.1. Non-Small-Cell Lung Carcinoma (NSCLC) Epidemiology Scenario in Spain (2017- 2030)

5.5.5. United Kingdom Epidemiology

5.5.5.1. Non-Small-Cell Lung Carcinoma (NSCLC) Epidemiology Scenario in the United Kingdom (2017-2030)

5.6. Japan Epidemiology

5.6.1. Non-Small-Cell Lung Carcinoma (NSCLC) Epidemiology Scenario in Japan (2017- 2030)

6. Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices

6.1. Non-Small-Cell Lung Carcinoma (NSCLC) Treatment and Management

6.2. Non-Small-Cell Lung Carcinoma (NSCLC) Treatment Algorithm

7. KOL Views

8. Unmet Needs

9. Appendix

9.1. Bibliography

9.2. Report Methodology

*The table of contents is not exhaustive; will be provided in the final report