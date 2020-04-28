Non-Opioid Pain Treatment Market Size and Trends, Regulations and Competitive Landscape Outlook to 2027

Non-opioid pain treatment is a kind of treatment used for mild to moderate pain treatment. These treatments are prominent during chronic disease such as cancer, arthritis, diabetes etc.

The Non-opioid pain treatment market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as rising population of geriatric patients, and easy and effective medications during the treatment, better health facilities. Nevertheless, preference for alternative therapies and fake products present in the market is expected to hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

Key Players Influencing the Market:

– Allergan PLC

– Aurora

– Canopy Growth Corp.

– GW Pharmaceuticals

– Medical Marijuana Inc.

– Medropharm Gmbh

– Panag Pharma Inc.

– Tilray

– US Worldmeds LLC

– Vanway

The global Non-opioid pain treatment market is segmented on the basis of Products and Application. Based on Product the market is segmented into Medical Cannabis, Menthol-Containing, Omega 3 Fatty Acid-Containing, Botulinum Toxins, Capsaicin-Derived. Based on Application the market is segmented into Orthopaedic and Musculoskeletal Pain, Neuropathic Pain, Cancer Pain, Other Pain.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Non-opioid pain treatment market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Non-opioid pain treatment market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting Non-opioid pain treatment market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Non-opioid pain treatment market in these regions.

