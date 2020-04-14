Nickel Market Analysis, Size and Forecast to 2026

Latest Nickel Market report published by Value Market Research provides a detailed market analysis comprising of market size, share, value, growth and trends for the period 2019-2026. The report encompasses data regarding market share and recent developments by key players. Moreover, this market report also covers regional and country market in detail.

The research report also covers the comprehensive profiles of the key players in the market and an in-depth view of the competitive landscape worldwide. The major players in the nickel market include Anglo American plc, BHP, Cunico Corporation, Eramet, Glencore, Independence Group, Jinchuan Group International Resources Co. Ltd, Nornickel, Pacific Metal Company, Queensland Nickel, Sherritt International, Sumitomo Corporation, Terrafame Ltd., Vale, Votorantim Group, etc. This section includes a holistic view of the competitive landscape that includes various strategic developments such as key mergers & acquisitions, future capacities, partnerships, financial overviews, collaborations, new product developments, new product launches, and other developments.

Market Dynamics

Growing demand from the oil and gas industry is considered one of the important factors to drive market growth. In addition to this, the development of nickel-based batteries to fulfill the demand of the growing population to meet the power requirement is also augmenting the market growth. Moreover, the growing demand for stainless steel products in cutlery is thriving the demand.

Market Segmentation

The entire nickel market has been sub-categorized into product type, application, and end-use industry. The report provides an analysis of these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. This research study will keep marketer informed and helps to identify the target demographics for a product or service.

By Product Type

Class I Products

Class II Products

By Application

Stainless Steel and Alloy Steel

Non-ferrous Alloys and Superalloys

Electroplating

Casting

Batteries

Others

By End-Use Industry

Transportation & Defense

Fabricated Metal Products

Electrical & Electronics

Chemical

Petrochemical

Construction

Consumer Durables

Industrial Machinery

Others

Regional Analysis

This section covers regional segmentation which accentuates on current and future demand for nickel market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand for individual application segment across all the prominent regions.

