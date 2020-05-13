Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market Research Report 2020 – Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Industry Analysis, Forecast 2025

According to a new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market Report and Forecast 2020-2025’, the global next generation sequencing (NGS) market size was valued at USD 8 billion in 2019. The market is further expected to grow at a CAGR of 21% in the forecast period of 2020-2025 to reach USD 24 billion by 2025.

The global next generation sequencing (NGS) market has North America as a significant market owing to its largest market share. The market is driven by the technological advancements in NGS, boost in partnerships and collaborations, and rise in the application of next generation sequencing. Huge demand from the end-user industries, such as academic and clinical research centres, hospitals and clinics, and pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, among others, are providing impetus to the market growth of the next generation sequencing (NGS). Several applications of NGS such as oncology studies, biomarker studies, agricultural and animal research, and personalised medicine, among others, are witnessing a boost in their demand, thus, propelling the next generation sequencing (NGS) market growth.

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (SWX: ROG) are the major key players in the next generation sequencing (NGS) market. In October 2019, Illumina, Inc., along with QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE: QGEN), announced a 15-year long partnership with the purpose of increasing the availability and the use of NGS based IVD kits such as companion diagnostics for patient management.

Market Analysis by Component:

NGS Platforms

NGS Services

The next generation sequencing (NGS) market, on the basis of component, is bifurcated into NGS platforms and NGS services.

Market Analysis by Technology:

Sequencing by Synthesis

Ion Semiconductor Sequencing

Single-Molecule Real-Time Sequencing

Nanopore Sequencing

Other

On the basis of technology, the market is divided into sequencing by synthesis, ion semiconductor sequencing, single-molecule real-time sequencing, and nanopore sequencing, among others.

Market Analysis by Application:

Diagnostics

Drug Discovery

Agricultural & Animal Research

Others

The market is categorised on the basis of application into diagnostics, drug discovery, and agricultural and animal research, among others.

Market Analysis by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Regionally, the market is divided into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Key Findings of The Report:

The global next generation sequencing (NGS) market is driven by the innovations in systems of the next-generation sequencing.

The market is further aided by the technological advancements in the field, providing players with a quick competitive edge, as a result, making sure that the product development and research have consistent focus.

The declining costs of next generation sequencing (NGS) platforms are providing impetus to the market growth of next generation sequencing.

Enhancing regulatory and reimbursement scenario for NGS based diagnostic tests is accelerating the market growth.

Key Offerings of the Report:

The Expert Market Research report gives an overview of the global next generation sequencing (NGS) market for the periods (2015-2019) and (2020-2025).

The report also offers the historical (2015-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) market trends for the component, technology, application, and regional markets of the global next generation sequencing (NGS) market.

It assesses the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces model as well.

Competitive Landscape & Supplier Analysis:

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN )

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.(OTCMKTS: RHHBY)

Agilent Technologies, Inc.(NYSE: A)

PierianDx

Genomatix GmbH

Eurofins GATC Biotech GmbH

Oxford Nanopore Technologies

Macrogen, Inc.(KOSDAQ: 038290)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.(NYSE: TMO)

DNASTAR, Inc.

Biomatters Ltd.

Others

Note 1: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

