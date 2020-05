Newborn Screening Testing Market 2016 Analysis and Technological Innovation by Leading Key Players 2022

Newborn screening testing is the practice of testing newborn children for certain fatal diseases that are not evident at birth. It was started by scientist Robert Guthrie in 1960s when he developed a test to check for the metabolic disorder called phenylketonuria. A simple blood test is conducted after birth which reveals the conditions that could eventually develop into chronic illnesses. Diseases diagnosed in the newborn screening test are phenylketonuria,congenital hypothyroidism, galactosemia, sickle cell disease, biotinidase deficiency, congenital adrenal hyperplasia, maple syrup urine disease, tyrosinemia, cystic fibrosis, MCAD deficiency, severe combined immunodeficiency, toxoplasmosis. Newborns also undergo a hearing screening.



Newborn screening tests cannot confirm or rule out diseases. They can only identify babies who may have a particular condition. This helps as follow up tests can be done which can give definitive results.

Market Dynamics

Due to increased awareness and improvement in technology the demand for newborn screening testing is increasing. Also due to increase in congenial heart defects the need for newborn screening is increasing. Government has also played a key factor in this matter due to increased funding. More and more physicians are also advising and pushing for newborn screening testing. However, growth is impeded due to lack of infrastructure, trained professional and socio-economic barriers.

Market Segmentation

The market is segmented on the basis of technology, product, test type and geography. Further sub divisions based on technology are tandem mass spectrometry, DNA based assay, enzyme, immune assay, electrophoresis, hearing screening technology, pulse oxymetry technology. Sub divisions of product are new-born disorder screening instruments, hearing screening devices, accessories, pulse oxymetry, regions and assay kits. On the basis of test type market has been divided into critical congenital heart disease test, hearing screening test and dry blood spot test.

Regional/Geographic Analysis

North America dominates the global newborn screening market due to low healthcare cost. Newborn screening market is said to increase in Asia in the next five years. Both India and China are growing markets for newborn screening testing due to a large pool of patients and increasing healthcare expenditure.

Key Players

Apollo Cradle, Life Cell, March of Dimes, Baby’s First Test, Baby Genes are some of the key players in newborn screening testing. Other key players include AB Sciex LLC, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Agilent Technologies and Covidien PLC.

