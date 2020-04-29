New Rising Market of Asia Pacific Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Report with Top Companies Analysis like Molecular Assemblies, Twist Bioscience, Evonetix, Nuclera Nucleics Ltd

The Asia Pacific oligonucleotide synthesis market is expected to reach US$ 872.98 Mn in 2027 from US$ 334.26 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 14.7% from 2019-2027. The growth of the oligonucleotide synthesis market is primarily attributed to the growing use of synthesized oligonucleotides and government support for biotechnology research in Asia Pacific. However, dearth of skilled professional is likely to pose a negative impact on the market growth.

Leading players of Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market:

Molecular Assemblies, Twist Bioscience, Evonetix, Nuclera Nucleics Ltd, Camena Bio, DNA Script, Iridia, Inc., Helixworks, Ansa Biotechnologies, Inc., Synthomics, Inc.

The “Asia Pacific Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Oligonucleotide Synthesis market with a focus on the Asia Pacific market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of the Asia Pacific Oligonucleotide Synthesis market with detailed market segmentation by service, technology, industry vertical, and geography. The Asia Pacific Oligonucleotide Synthesis market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.

Segmentation by Product:

Synthesized Oligonucleotides

Reagents

Equipment

Segmentation by Application:

Research

Diagnostics

Therapeutics

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the Asia Pacific Oligonucleotide Synthesis market based on the service, technology, and industry vertical. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Oligonucleotide Synthesis market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM).

The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

