New report shares particulars concerning the Contraceptives Market

Primarily based on product kind, the contraceptive market is segmented as contraceptives medicine and contraceptive gadgets. The contraceptive drug is additional segmented into oral contraceptive, contraceptive injectable, and topical contraceptive patch. Oral contraceptive is additional segmented into mixed contraceptives and mini-pills. Contraceptive gadgets is segmented into male contraceptives and feminine contraceptives. Feminine contraceptive is segmented into feminine condoms, contraceptive diaphragms, contraceptive sponges, contraceptive vaginal rings, intrauterine gadgets, sub-dermal contraceptive implants, and non-surgical everlasting contraception gadgets. The product market segments have been analyzed based mostly on accessible medicine and gadgets, product pipeline for brand new contraceptives merchandise, cost-effectiveness, and desire for contraceptive product amongst inhabitants. The market dimension and forecast for every of those segments have been supplied for the interval from 2015 to 2025, together with their respective CAGRs for the forecast interval from 2017 to 2025, contemplating 2016 as the bottom 12 months.
Primarily based on distribution channel, contraceptives market is segmented into hospitals pharmacy, unbiased pharmacy, on-line platform, clinics and others. The market segments have been extensively analyzed based mostly on availability of various contraceptive merchandise, availability of those merchandise at totally different distribution channels and geographical protection. The market dimension and forecast by way of US$ Mn for every phase have been supplied for the interval from 2015 to 2025. The report additionally offers the compound annual progress charge (CAGR %) for every market phase for the forecast interval from 2017 to 2025, contemplating 2016 as the bottom 12 months.
Geographically, the worldwide contraceptive market has been categorized into 5 main areas and the important thing nations within the respective area: North America (the U.S., Canada), Europe (the U.Okay., Germany, Russia, France, Spain, Italy, and Remainder of Europe), Asia Pacific (Japan, India, China, Australia & New Zealand and Remainder of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Remainder of Latin America) and Center East & Africa (South Africa, GCC nations and Remainder of Center East & Africa). The market dimension and forecast for every of those areas and the talked about nations have been supplied for the interval from 2015 to 2025, together with their respective CAGRs for the forecast interval from 2017 to 2025, contemplating 2016 as the bottom 12 months. The analysis examine additionally covers the aggressive state of affairs in these areas.
World Contraceptives Market: Aggressive Panorama
The report additionally profiles main gamers within the world contraceptive market based mostly on numerous attributes akin to firm overview, monetary overview, product portfolio, enterprise methods, and up to date developments. Main gamers profiled on this report contains Merck & Co., Inc., Cipla Inc., Allergan plc, Bayer AG, HLL Lifecare Restricted, Mankind Pharma, Pfizer, Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Mithra Prescription drugs, Janssen Pharmaceutical Firm, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc., and others.
The World Contraceptives Market is segmented as given beneath:
World Contraceptives Market, by Product
- Contraceptive Medicine
- Oral Contraceptives
- Mixed Contraceptives
- Mini-pills
- Contraceptive Injectable
- Topical Contraceptive Patch
- Oral Contraceptives
- Contraceptive Gadgets
- Male Contraceptive Gadgets
- Feminine Contraceptive Gadgets
- Feminine Condoms
- Contraceptive Diaphragms
- Contraceptive Sponges
- Contraceptive Vaginal Rings
- Intrauterine Gadgets
- Sub-dermal Contraceptives Implants
- Non-Surgical Everlasting Contraception Gadgets
World Contraceptives Market, by Distribution Channel
- Hospitals Pharmacy
- Public
- Non-public
- Unbiased Pharmacy
- On-line Platform
- Clinics
- Others
World Contraceptive Market, by Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- U.Okay.
- Russia
- Italy
- France
- Spain
- Remainder of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Japan
- India
- China
- Australia & New Zealand
- Remainder of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Remainder of Latin America
- Center East & Africa
- GCC nations
- South Africa
- Remainder of Center East & Africa
