New Era of Membrane Filters Market is growing in Huge Demand by Top Key Vendors like Pall Corporation (Danaher), 3M, ProMinent., Sartorius AG

Membrane filters are thin plastic films with specific sizes of microspores. These filters are also known as screen, sieve or microporous filters. These are used separate out the microorganisms from various solutions, water and other liquid materials. The membrane utilizes various technologies such as reverse osmosis, ultrafiltration and nanofiltration and others for separating out the micro-organisms. Membrane filters are used for various applications in different industries such as pharmaceutical, food & beverage, chemicals and others.

Some of the key players of Membrane Filters Market:

Pall Corporation (Danaher), 3M, ProMinent., Sartorius AG, ThermoFisher Scientific Inc., Merck KGaA, General Electric, Advantec MFS, Inc., Novasep, MICRODYN-NADIR

Segmentation by Technology:

Microfiltration

Reverse Osmosis

Ultrafiltration

Membrane Chromatography

Nanofiltration

Others

Segmentation by application:

Diagnosis

Drug Discovery and Development

Research & Academic Applications

