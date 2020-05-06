NEW COMPREHENSIVE REPORT ON Impact of Covid-19 on Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) market TO WITNESS AN OUTSTANDING GROWTH DURING 2020 – 2026 WITH TOP PLAYERS LIKE AC Propulsion, Corinex, Coritech, EnBW, Endesa, EnerDel, EV Grid

Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Market overview:

The market study on the Global Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) market was carried out using an approach and hypotheses of standard and tailor-made research methodology. Annual forecasts and estimates for the years 2020 to 2026 were provided in the report, as well as estimates for previous years, for each given segment and sub-segments. Market data that is derived from authentic resources is validated and verified by industry professionals and presented to the respective readers. The report then assesses the market by deliberating on market dynamics, including growth drivers, constraints, potential opportunities, threats, challenges and other market trends.

The novel COVID-19 pandemic has put the world on a standstill, affecting major operations, leading to an industrial catastrophe. This report presented by Garner Insights contains a thorough analysis of the pre and post pandemic market scenarios. This report covers all the recent development and changes recorded during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Top manufacturers as follow:

AC Propulsion, Corinex, Coritech, EnBW, Endesa, EnerDel, EV Grid, Hitachi, Next Energy, NRG Energy, PG&E

Vehicle-to-grid (V2G) describes a system in which plug-in electric vehicles, such as electric cars (BEVs) and plug-in hybrids (PHEVs), communicate with the power grid to sell demand response services by either delivering electricity into the grid or by throttling their charging rate.

Large-scale electric vehicle ordered charging can optimize power system operation, reduce peak loads, thus improving the operation safety and economy of power system. Compared with the traditional fuel vehicles, electric vehicles can greatly reduce primary energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions.

Many countries have set objectives to expand the EV market in the coming decades, and each has taken a different approach to the policy enablers that they hope will help stimulate the market in the near term. Their motivations are similar: to improve air quality in vehicle-dense urban areas, to reduce transportation sector emissions of GHGs, and to achieve greater energy independence by reducing foreign oil imports.

Shortcomings in vehicle uptake have been feared by many to be the result of driver anxiety about vehicle range. Frequently, policy proposals to solve vehicle range issues call for networks of high capacity charging stations. In theory, giving drivers the ability to charge vehicles on-the-go could reduce range anxiety and mimic the refueling infrastructure to which drivers of gasoline-powered cars have become accustomed.

The costs of driver adaptation underlie the challenge of stimulating EV market growth. Within the technical constraints of today’s vehicles, there is no way to meet all drivers’ vehicle range requirements for all trips. Drivers may be willing to find alternate modes of transportation, such as public transit or car rentals, if they are sufficiently compensated for the inconvenience. The question is: what is the required compensation, and where in the economic equation can it be captured?

The Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) report consists of streamlined financial data obtained from various research sources to provide specific and reliable analysis. Assessment of key market trends having a positive impact on the market over the next two years, including an in-depth analysis of market segmentation, including sub-markets, on a regional and global basis. The report also provides a detailed Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) market share perspective as well as strategic recommendations, based on the emerging segments.

The Important Type Coverage:

Unidirectional V2G, Bidirectional V2G

Segment by Applications

Peak power sales, Spinning reserves, Base load power, Peak power as a form of direct load control (DLC), Peak power to reduce demand charges, Reactive power

The industry report also includes the impact of COVID-19 on the global market.

Some of the main geographies included in this study:

 North America (United States and Canada and rest of North America)

Europe (Germany, France, Italy and rest of Europe)

 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea and the rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and the rest of LAMEA)

Some major points addressed in this Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) market report:

A global vision of the market which helps to recover essential data. The market was segmented according to product types, applications, end users as well as vertical sectors, taking into account many factors. Given the segmentation of the market, a more in-depth analysis was carried out effectively. For a better understanding and in-depth analysis of the market, the key segments have also been divided into sub-segments.

In the next section, the factors responsible for market growth have been included. These data were collected from primary and secondary sources and have been approved by industry experts. It helps to understand the key market segments and their future trends. The report also includes a study of the latest developments and profiles of the main players in the industry. The report of Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) market studies also presents eight-year forecasts based on expected market growth.

