Neuromorphic AI Semiconductor Market Development, Market Trends, Key Driven Factors, Segmentation And Forecast To 2020-2026

Complete study of the global Neuromorphic AI Semiconductor market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Neuromorphic AI Semiconductor industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Neuromorphic AI Semiconductor production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global Neuromorphic AI Semiconductor market include ,Intel Corporation,IBM Corporation,Eta Compute,nepes,GrAI Matter Labs,GyrFalcon,aiCTX,BrainChip Holdings

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Neuromorphic AI Semiconductor industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Neuromorphic AI Semiconductor manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Neuromorphic AI Semiconductor industry.

Global Neuromorphic AI Semiconductor Market Segment By Type:

,Image Recognition,Signal Recognition,Data Mining Neuromorphic AI Semiconductor

Global Neuromorphic AI Semiconductor Market Segment By Application:

,Consumer Electronics,Wearable Medical Devices,Industrial Internet of Things,Others

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Neuromorphic AI Semiconductor industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

TOC

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Neuromorphic AI Semiconductor Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Neuromorphic AI Semiconductor Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Neuromorphic AI Semiconductor Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Image Recognition

1.4.3 Signal Recognition

1.4.4 Data Mining

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Neuromorphic AI Semiconductor Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Consumer Electronics

1.5.3 Wearable Medical Devices

1.5.4 Industrial Internet of Things

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Neuromorphic AI Semiconductor Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Neuromorphic AI Semiconductor Industry

1.6.1.1 Neuromorphic AI Semiconductor Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Neuromorphic AI Semiconductor Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Neuromorphic AI Semiconductor Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Neuromorphic AI Semiconductor Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Neuromorphic AI Semiconductor Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Neuromorphic AI Semiconductor Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Neuromorphic AI Semiconductor Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Neuromorphic AI Semiconductor Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Neuromorphic AI Semiconductor Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Neuromorphic AI Semiconductor Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Neuromorphic AI Semiconductor Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Neuromorphic AI Semiconductor Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Neuromorphic AI Semiconductor Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Neuromorphic AI Semiconductor Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Neuromorphic AI Semiconductor Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Neuromorphic AI Semiconductor Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Neuromorphic AI Semiconductor Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Neuromorphic AI Semiconductor Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Neuromorphic AI Semiconductor Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Neuromorphic AI Semiconductor Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Neuromorphic AI Semiconductor Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Neuromorphic AI Semiconductor Production by Regions

4.1 Global Neuromorphic AI Semiconductor Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Neuromorphic AI Semiconductor Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Neuromorphic AI Semiconductor Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Neuromorphic AI Semiconductor Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Neuromorphic AI Semiconductor Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Neuromorphic AI Semiconductor Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Neuromorphic AI Semiconductor Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Neuromorphic AI Semiconductor Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Neuromorphic AI Semiconductor Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Neuromorphic AI Semiconductor Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Neuromorphic AI Semiconductor Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Neuromorphic AI Semiconductor Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Neuromorphic AI Semiconductor Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Neuromorphic AI Semiconductor Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Neuromorphic AI Semiconductor Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.6 South Korea

4.6.1 South Korea Neuromorphic AI Semiconductor Production (2015-2020)

4.6.2 South Korea Neuromorphic AI Semiconductor Revenue (2015-2020)

4.6.3 Key Players in South Korea

4.6.4 South Korea Neuromorphic AI Semiconductor Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.7 Taiwan

4.7.1 Taiwan Neuromorphic AI Semiconductor Production (2015-2020)

4.7.2 Taiwan Neuromorphic AI Semiconductor Revenue (2015-2020)

4.7.3 Key Players in Taiwan

4.7.4 Taiwan Neuromorphic AI Semiconductor Import & Export (2015-2020) 5 Neuromorphic AI Semiconductor Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Neuromorphic AI Semiconductor Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Neuromorphic AI Semiconductor Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Neuromorphic AI Semiconductor Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Neuromorphic AI Semiconductor Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Neuromorphic AI Semiconductor Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Neuromorphic AI Semiconductor Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Neuromorphic AI Semiconductor Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Neuromorphic AI Semiconductor Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Neuromorphic AI Semiconductor Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Neuromorphic AI Semiconductor Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Neuromorphic AI Semiconductor Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Neuromorphic AI Semiconductor Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Neuromorphic AI Semiconductor Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 U.A.E 6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Neuromorphic AI Semiconductor Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Neuromorphic AI Semiconductor Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Neuromorphic AI Semiconductor Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Neuromorphic AI Semiconductor Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Neuromorphic AI Semiconductor Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Neuromorphic AI Semiconductor Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Neuromorphic AI Semiconductor Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Neuromorphic AI Semiconductor Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Neuromorphic AI Semiconductor Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Neuromorphic AI Semiconductor Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Neuromorphic AI Semiconductor Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 Intel Corporation

8.1.1 Intel Corporation Corporation Information

8.1.2 Intel Corporation Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.1.3 Intel Corporation Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Intel Corporation Product Description

8.1.5 Intel Corporation Recent Development

8.2 IBM Corporation

8.2.1 IBM Corporation Corporation Information

8.2.2 IBM Corporation Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.2.3 IBM Corporation Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 IBM Corporation Product Description

8.2.5 IBM Corporation Recent Development

8.3 Eta Compute

8.3.1 Eta Compute Corporation Information

8.3.2 Eta Compute Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.3.3 Eta Compute Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Eta Compute Product Description

8.3.5 Eta Compute Recent Development

8.4 nepes

8.4.1 nepes Corporation Information

8.4.2 nepes Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.4.3 nepes Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 nepes Product Description

8.4.5 nepes Recent Development

8.5 GrAI Matter Labs

8.5.1 GrAI Matter Labs Corporation Information

8.5.2 GrAI Matter Labs Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.5.3 GrAI Matter Labs Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 GrAI Matter Labs Product Description

8.5.5 GrAI Matter Labs Recent Development

8.6 GyrFalcon

8.6.1 GyrFalcon Corporation Information

8.6.2 GyrFalcon Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.6.3 GyrFalcon Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 GyrFalcon Product Description

8.6.5 GyrFalcon Recent Development

8.7 aiCTX

8.7.1 aiCTX Corporation Information

8.7.2 aiCTX Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.7.3 aiCTX Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 aiCTX Product Description

8.7.5 aiCTX Recent Development

8.8 BrainChip Holdings

8.8.1 BrainChip Holdings Corporation Information

8.8.2 BrainChip Holdings Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.8.3 BrainChip Holdings Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 BrainChip Holdings Product Description

8.8.5 BrainChip Holdings Recent Development 9 Production Forecasts by Regions

9.1 Global Top Neuromorphic AI Semiconductor Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top Neuromorphic AI Semiconductor Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key Neuromorphic AI Semiconductor Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 Taiwan 10 Neuromorphic AI Semiconductor Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global Neuromorphic AI Semiconductor Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Neuromorphic AI Semiconductor Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Neuromorphic AI Semiconductor Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Neuromorphic AI Semiconductor Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Neuromorphic AI Semiconductor Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Neuromorphic AI Semiconductor Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Neuromorphic AI Semiconductor Sales Channels

11.2.2 Neuromorphic AI Semiconductor Distributors

11.3 Neuromorphic AI Semiconductor Customers 12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Market Risks/Restraints

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Key Finding in The Global Neuromorphic AI Semiconductor Study 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

