Neuromarketing Technology Market reach $ 100 million by 2023|Overview and scope, Future Scope, Demands and Projected market

Global Neuromarketing Technology Research Report: information by Technology (FMRI, EEG, Eye tracking, PET, and MEG) by Solutions (Customer experience, People Engagement, Project Management, and Product Development) and by End User – Forecast till 2023

Market Synopsis of Global Neuromarketing Technology Market:

Market Scenario:

Neuromarketing is the incorporation of neuroscience with day to day market activities in order to identify and study consumer behavior and perception, based on cognitive and affective response to marketing inducements. The first step of neuromarketing includes the accumulation of information about how the target market would respond if a new product penetrates the market.Neuroscience is beneficial in interpreting and studying the consumer perceptions and has played a vital role in enhancing behavioral predictions of consumers. Neuroscience allows research firms and marketing companies to concentrate and customize their services according to customer expectations. Accurate product positioning can be devised with the help of neuroscience to access the brain functions of the customer.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report- https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10154422

To identify the purchase decision of the consumer, most of the companies implement various technologies such as functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI), electroencephalography (EEG), Eye tracking, Positron emission tomography (PET), and magnetoencephalography (MEG). However, heavyweight corporates and IT firms such as Google Inc. (U.S.), Neilsen Company LLC.,(U.S.), CBS, Frito-lay and A & E television have implemented neuromarketing research techniques to measure consumer behavior for their respective products. However, surging demand for the study of consumer behavior is expected to drive the neuromarketing technology market.

On the other hand, the installation cost, mobility concerns and constant revision of biometric policies by the regulatory bodies, are expected to hinder the popularity of neuromarketing technology over the review period.

The fMRI technology is anticipated to gain a large market share over forecast period. Moreover, the cost of fMRI and mobility concerns regarding the same are supposed to be major challenges for the fMRI technique in the neuromarketing technology market. Additionally, Eye tracking technology is an emerging trend and is presumed to gain a significant market share due to increase in implementation of eye tracking by media and advertising companies. Therefore, eye tracking technology is expected to have a substantial market share of neuromarketing technology over the forecast period.

The global Neuromarketing technology is expected to reach USD 100 million by 2023 growing at a 12% CAGR over the forecast period 2017-2023.

Key Players

Some of the key players of neuromarketing technology market include, Css/Data intelligence (U.S.), Behavior and Brain Lab (Italy), Merchant Mechanics (U.S.), Neural Sense (South Africa), Neurospire Inc. (U.S.), The Neilsen Company LLC, (U.S.), Nviso (Switzerland), Olson Zaltman Associates (U.S.), Sensomotoric Instruments GMBH (Germany), Sr Labs (Italy), Synetiq Ltd. (Budapest), Cadwell Industries Inc.(U.S.), SR Research ( Canada), and Compumedics Limited (Australia).

Download Sample of This Strategic Report- https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10154422

Segmentation:

The neuromarketing technology is differentiated by technology, solutions, and end user.Based on technology, the neuromarketing technology market is sub-segmented into functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI), electroencephalography (EEG), Eye tracking, Positron emission tomography (PET), and magneto encephalography (MEG). Furthermore, the solutions segment is sub divided into customer experience, people engagement, and product development. Neuromarketing technology is further divided on the basis of end user that includes retail, healthcare, food & beverage, and consumer electronics.

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the neuromarketing technology is segmented into five different regions namely North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World.North America is presumed to be the dominating region in neuromarketing technology market. The U.S. is the leading country in this region. However, increasing investment in the field of neuro science and presence of a large number of solution providers are the major driving factors for the neuro marketing technology market to grow over the forecast period. Europe and Asia Pacific are also anticipated to have a significant growth in neuromarketing technology. The U.K is expected to be a prominent country in the European region owing to rise in economic development over the review period.

Request For Full Report- https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10154422

Target Audience:

Research Firms.

Government Agencies

Neuromarketing technology manufacturers.

Wearable smart device and accessories manufacturers.

Military and security systems and equipment manufacturers.

Multimedia marketing and gaming industries.

Cloud services, big data services and internet service providers.

Multimedia and video content developers.

Branding, product and services marketing industries

About Kenneth Research:

Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations and organizations with an aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both macro level as well as micro level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis on various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keep a track on the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth and opportunities for new and existing players.

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609