NB-IoT Chipset Benefit Industry, Business Opportunities, Top Manufacturers Players Analysis, Share by 2027

The “Global NB-IOT CHIPSET Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the IoT with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of NB-IOT CHIPSET market with detailed market segmentation by component, device, application, and geography. The global NB-IOT CHIPSET market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading NB-IOT CHIPSET market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The NB-IoT Chipset Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2017 – 2027, considering 2017 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

Key Players:

Ericsson

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Intel Corporation

Mistbase Communication System

Nokia Corporation

Qualcomm Incorporated

Samsung Electronics

Sequans Communications S.A.

Verizon Communications

Vodafone Group PLC

Insight Partner’s dedicated research and analysis team consist of experienced professionals with advanced statistical expertise and offer various customization options in the existing study.

Regional Analysis:

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global NB-IOT CHIPSET market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The NB-IOT CHIPSET market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting NB-IOT CHIPSET market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the NB-IOT CHIPSET market in these regions.

THE INSIGHT PARTNERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

– The report provides qualitative and quantitative trends of global NB-IoT Chipset Market across offerings, deployment type, industry vertical, and geography.

– The report starts with the key takeaways (chapter two), highlighting the key trends and outlook of the global NB-IoT Chipset Market.

– Chapter five discusses the global NB-IoT Chipset Market scenario, in terms of historical market revenues, and forecast till the year 2027.

– Chapter six to nine discuss NB-IoT Chipset Market segments by offerings, deployment Type, and industry vertical across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America. They cover market revenue forecast, and factors driving and governing growth.

– Chapter twelve provides the detailed profiles of the key companies operating in the global NB-IoT Chipset Market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

– Chapter thirteen, i.e. the appendix is inclusive of a brief overview of the company, glossary of terms, research methodology, contact information, and the disclaimer section.

