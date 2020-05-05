Natural Rubber Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Analysis, Outlook, Report and Forecast 2020-2025 by EXPERT MARKET RESEARCH

According to a new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Natural Rubber Market Report and Forecast 2020-2025’, the global natural rubber market reached a volume of almost 15.2 million metric tons in 2019. The market is further expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% in the forecast period of 2020-2025 to reach a volume of 20.1 million metric tons by 2025.

The global natural rubber market is led by the Asia Pacific region, which is driven by the rapidly increasing automobile industry and the rising demand for latex products such as condoms, gloves, etc. The Asia Pacific countries, such as Thailand, Malaysia, and Indonesia are the major supply markets in the region, Thailand being the largest market, accounting for 37% of the market share. The natural rubber market is supported by the growing demand for tyres due to the rapid growth of the automobile sector in the region, particularly in emerging economies such as India and China.

The Bridgestone Corp (OTCMKTS: BRDCY) and Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA (EPA: ML) are the major tyre companies consuming natural rubber, thus, further driving the natural rubber market. In the coming years, sustainability initiatives undertaken by the major companies is expected to be a significant trend in the industry. In 2018, Halcyon Agri Corporation Limited, a key player in the market, launched a sustainable natural rubber supply chain policy to match the World Wildlife Fund suggestions for its Cameroon subsidiary Sudcam. This move coincides with a recent NR sustainability initiative taken by the tyre industry and the marketing arm of Halcyon,Corrie MacColl is expected to establish a sustainability commission to oversee the implementation of the policy.

Market Analysis by Application:

Tyres and Related Products Latex Products Footwear Non-Automotive Engineering Belting and Hose Others

The market is divided based on its applications into tyres and related products, latex products, footwear, non-automotive, engineering, belting and hose, and others.

Market Analysis by Region:

North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East and Africa

Regionally, the market is divided into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Key Findings of The Report:

The global natural rubber market is primarily driven by the rising demand for tyre and latex goods such as gloves, catheters, condoms, belts, and industrial durables, among others. The rising economies, such as India and China, among others, are further aiding the market growth of natural rubber. The increase in the automobile industry in all the regions is providing a further impetus to the global natural rubber market growth. The increasing GDP of the emerging nations is rising the demand for natural rubber, invigorating the market growth for the product.

Key Offerings of the Report:

The Expert Market Research report gives an overview of the global natural rubber market for the periods (2015-2019) and (2020-2025). The report also offers the historical (2015-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) markets for the application and regional markets of natural rubber. It gives an in-depth look at the regional price trends in the global natural rubber market for the periods (2015-2019) and (2020-2025). It analyses the global trade data, looking into the value and volume of the significant importing as well as exporting countries. The report by Expert Market Research also gives an overview and regional price trends for the feedstock for the periods (2015-2019) and (2020-2025).

Competitive Landscape & Supplier Analysis:

Sri Trang Agro-Industry Plc.(BKK: STA) Southland Holding Thai Rubber Latex Group Public Company Limited(BKK: TRUBB) Von Bundit Co., Ltd. Halcyon Agri Corporation Limited(SGX: 5VJ) Others

