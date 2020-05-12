Natural Fragrances Industry Statistics, Size, Share, Growth, Forecast, 2020-2025 by EXPERT MARKET RESEARCH

According to a new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Natural Fragrances Market Report and Forecast 2020-2025’, the global natural fragrances market is being driven by the market growth of flavours and fragrances. The global flavours and fragrances market stood at a value of around USD 29 billion in 2019. The industry is further expected to witness a CAGR of 5% between 2020 and 2025, to attain a value of around USD 39 billion by 2025.

The global natural fragrances market is being driven by the product’s increased demand from the food and beverages and cosmetics industries. In the emerging economies like the Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and Central and South America, the demand for the product is expected to witness a robust growth in the forecast period due to the growing health concern coupled with the positive health impact of natural fragrances on the senses and the rising disposable incomes in the region. Eastern Europe will grow alongside due to the rising consciousness of personal hygiene. The demand for menthol, a kind of fragrance, and the increased use of mint fragrances in the cosmetic industry is further driving the fragrances industry forward. The leading natural fragrances producing countries are India, producing 80% of menthol, followed by China, producing 40% vanillin and 45% of gum turpentine.

The rising demand for natural products over artificial ones, particularly from the personal care and cosmetics sector, is influencing the manufacturers to opt for natural items. In September 2019, International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE: IFF), a key player in the industry and a leading innovator of fragrance, flavour, and nutrition, and its affiliate, IFF-Lucas Meyer Cosmetics (IFFLMC), completed the acquisition of Speximo AB, a Swedish technology company focused on developing next-generation stabilisation and encapsulation products for use in the production of sustainable personal care and cosmetic products with application in multiple commercial areas. In July 2019, another key player in the industry, Givaudan (SWX: GIVN), announced its plan to acquire Drom, a global perfume house, to further extend its leadership in the global fragrance market and fulfill the rising demand for the product. Such developments are expected to drive the growth of the natural fragrance industry during the forecast period.

Market Breakup by Types:

Flowers Fruits Musk Wood Spice Others

Based on type, the natural fragrances industry can be divided into flowers, fruits, musk, wood, and spice, among other natural fragrances.

Market Breakup by Applications:

Soap and Detergents Cosmetics and Toiletries Fine Fragrances Household Cleaners and Air Fresheners Others

The natural fragrances find their applications in soap and detergents, cosmetics and toiletries, fine fragrances, and household cleaners and air fresheners, among other sectors.

Market Breakup by Regions:

North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East and Africa

Region-wise, the global natural fragrances market can be divided into North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Key Findings of the Report:

The growing demand for natural or organic products, with the rising health concern among consumers, is leading to the growth of the global natural fragrances industry. The growing food and beverage and personal care sector are providing further impetus to the industry. Increasing urbanisation and rising disposable incomes, leading to the increased per capita spending on grooming, particularly in the emerging economies, is further propelling the industry forward. With rapidly advancing technology and diversification in products’ range, the industry is witnessing a further growth.

Key Offerings of the Report:

The Expert Market Research report gives an overview of the global natural fragrances market for the periods (2015-2019) and (2020-2025). The report also offers historical (2015-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) information for the regional markets of natural fragrances. It also provides an assessment of the market based on the Porter’s Five Forces model, along with a SWOT and value chain analysis. A thorough assessment of the trade data has also been provided in the report, covering the value and volume of the major importing and exporting countries. The report looks in-depth into the regional historical (2015-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) price trends of natural fragrances.

Competitive Landscape & Supplier Analysis:

Givaudan SA(OTCMKTS: GVDNY) Firmenich SA International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc.(NYSE: IFF) Symrise AG(OTCMKTS: SYIEY) Wild Flavors, Inc. Takasago International Corp(TYO: 4914) Mane SA Others

