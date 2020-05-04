Native Starch Market Research Report till 2025 | Industry Trends, Growth, Analysis & Forecast | Expert Market Research

According to a new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Native Starch Market Report and Forecast 2020-2025’, the global native starch market is being driven by the growing global starch market which attained a volume of nearly 92.91 million metric tons in 2019. The global starch market is further expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% between 2020 and 2025 to attain a production volume of 120.30 million metric tons by 2025.

Get a Free Sample Report – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/request?type=report&flag=B&id=208

Competitive Landscape & Supplier Analysis:

Cargill, Incorporated Tate & Lyle PLC (LON: TATE) Ingredion Inc (NYSE: INGR) Tereos Starch & Sweeteners s.a.s. Roquette Frères S.A. The cooperative Avebe U.A. AGRANA Beteiligungs AG (VIE: AGR)

The global native starch market is being driven by its increased demand in both food and non-food sectors, owing to its favourable properties like water holding capacity and high viscosity, among others. The U.S. is the leading market as well as the major producer of the native starch, globally. The other significant markets for the product are the Asia Pacific and Europe. The starch production in Europe recorded a growth of around 2.3 million tons between 2004 and 2017. Out of the total starch production, native starch accounts for over 35% of the global output. The native starch can be obtained from diverse sources and is available in different forms, thus providing the manufacturers with the greater options.

Read full report summary with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/native-starch-market

The expanding application of starch in the textile industry has increased the demand for the product, globally, thus, providing further impetus to the native starch market. In March 2019, Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR), a leading global ingredients solutions company, expanded its capacity through its acquisition of the US-based native and modified potato starch producer, Western Polymer. The acquisition has expanded the company’s higher-value specialty ingredients business that align with consumer trends and customers’ needs. To fulfil the increasing product demand, the companies are expanding their market. In February 2019, Cargill, the US-based food to retail company, announced that it will invest USD 22.7 million in its Sas Van Gent starch production facility in the Netherlands, hence expanding its production capacity.

Moreover, the increasing demand for vegan products in food and beverage sector is providing a further boost to the global native starch market. In July 2018, Ingredion launched three functional potato starches for reducing costs and optimising texture in processed cheese, further providing the optimum taste that the consumers demand. The company, with this launch, has tapped into the growing consumer demand for vegan products, which will enhance its business as well.

Market Breakup by Source:

Corn Wheat Potato Cassava Rice

The different sources to produce native starch are corn, wheat, potato, cassava and rice, among others.

Market Breakup by Types:

Corn Starch Wheat Starch Potato Starch Cassava Starch Rice Starch

Market Breakup by Forms:

Gel Powder

Native starch is available in gel and powdered form, among others.

Market Breakup by Applications:

Food Industry Paper Industry Textile Industry Pharmaceuticals Personal Care

Native starch finds application in sectors like food, paper, textile, pharmaceuticals, and personal care, among others.

Market Breakup by Regions:

North America Europe Asia Pacific LATAM Middle East & Africa

Region-wise, the global native starch market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, LATAM, and Middle East and Africa.

Key Findings of the Report:

With the increasing innovations in the food and beverage sector, the demand for native starch, particularly in ready-to-eat segment has increased, thus, aiding the global market.

The growing number of vegans along with the rising demand for plant-based products is propelling the market forward.

With the growing middle-class population and rising disposable incomes, the demand for convenient food has increased, which, in turn, aids the potato starch market.

The growth of textile industry, particularly in the developing economies, further aids the market growth.

Key Offerings of the Report:

The Expert Market Research report gives a detailed insight into the source, types, forms, applications, and regional markets for the global native starch market for the periods (2015-2019) and (2020-2025).

The global trade data analysis for the year 2019 has been provided.

The Expert Market Research report also provides the regional historical (2015-2019) and forecasted (2020-2025) price trends for native starch.

Related Links:

https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/non-gmo-food-market

https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/bread-and-rolls-market

Note 1: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

Note 2: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2015-2025), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.

At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.

We also provide state-of-the-art procurement intelligence through our platform, procurementresource.com. Procurement Resource is a leading platform for digital procurement solutions, offering daily price tracking, market intelligence, supply chain intelligence, procurement analytics, and category insights through our thoroughly researched and infallible market reports, production cost reports, price analysis, and benchmarking.

Media Contact

Company Name: Expert Market Research

Contact Person: Matt Johnson, Corporate Sales Specialist – U.S.A.

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: +1-415-325-5166 | +44-702-402-5790

Address: 138 Duane St, NY 10013

City: New York City

State: New York

Country: United States

Follow us on twitter: @expertmresearch

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com