Nano Copper Oxide Market Growth Forecast, Demand and Top Key Players American Elements, Inframat Corporation, Hongwu International Group, NaBond Technologies Co.,

Nano copper oxide is a brownish-black powder which is usually synthesized with the aqueous precipitation method in which the copper acetate is used as a precursor. They are high surface area metal particles with the specific surface area in the range of 100-200 m2/g. Nano copper oxides are commercially available in high purity, ultra-high purity, passivated, carbon-coated, and dispersed forms. They are chiefly used as a burning rate catalyst in rocket propellants to improve the homogenous propellant burning rate. They are also used as near-infra-red tilters, ceramic resistors, sensing materials, etc.

Leading Nano Copper Oxide Market Players:

American Elements

Inframat Corporation

Hongwu International Group Ltd

NaBond Technologies Co., Limited

NANOCOMPOSIX, INC.

Nanoshel LLC

Nanostructured & Amorphous Materials, Inc.

PlasmaChem GmbH

SkySpring Nanomaterials, Inc.

US Research Nanomaterials, Inc

The increasing uses of nano copper oxides and other metal oxide nanoparticles in the electronics and semiconductor industries have propelled the demand for nano copper oxide. The pervasive use of nano copper oxides in the electronics and semiconductor industry in applications such as magnetic storage media, semi-conductors, cathodes, emitters, solar cells, high-tech superconductors, and sensing materials has created significant business opportunities for nano copper oxide manufacturers and suppliers. The rising demand for high capacity energy storage has led to substantial demand for nano copper oxides used in supercapacitors and electrodes used in lithium-ion batteries. The potential of nano copper oxides to replace graphite anodes in lithium-ion batteries owing to their high energy storage capacity, low cost, safety, and environmental benignity can lead to higher demands for nano copper oxides in the forecast period. The ubiquitous use of lithium-ion batteries in applications ranging from electric and hybrid vehicles to smartphones and energy storage systems is anticipated to generate high demand for nano copper oxides in the future.

