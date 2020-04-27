DelveInsight’s ‘Myocardial Infarction – Epidemiology Forecast to 2030‘ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Myocardial Infarction epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Geographies Covered

The United States

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom)

Japan

Study Period: 2017-2030

Myocardial Infarction Understanding

The DelveInsight Myocardial Infarction epidemiology report gives a thorough understanding of the Myocardial Infarction by including details such as disease definition, symptoms, causes, pathophysiology, and diagnosis. It also provides treatment algorithms and treatment guidelines for Myocardial Infarction in the US, Europe, and Japan. The report covers the detailed information of the Myocardial Infarction epidemiology scenario in seven major countries (US, EU5, and Japan).

Myocardial Infarction Epidemiology Perspective by DelveInsight

The Myocardial Infarction epidemiology division provides insights about historical and current patient pool and forecasted trend for every seven major countries. The Myocardial Infarction epidemiology data are studied through all possible division to give a better understanding of the Disease scenario in 7MM. The Myocardial Infarction epidemiology segment covers the epidemiology data in the US, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the UK), and Japan from 2017 to 2030. It also helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies, survey reports and views of key opinion leaders.

Myocardial Infarction Detailed Epidemiology Segmentation

The Myocardial Infarction epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted Myocardial Infarction epidemiology scenario in the 7MM covering the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom) and Japan from 2017 to 2030.

The DelveInsight Myocardial Infarction report also provides the epidemiology trends observed in the 7MM during the study period, along with the assumptions undertaken. The calculated data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to give a clear view of the epidemiology at first sight.

Scope of the Report

The Myocardial Infarction report covers a detailed overview explaining its causes, symptoms, classification, pathophysiology, diagnosis and treatment patterns

The report provides insight about the historical and forecasted patient pool of Myocardial Infarction in seven major markets covering the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK), and Japan

The report helps to recognize the growth opportunities in the 7MM with respect to the patient population

The report assesses the disease risk and burden and highlights the unmet needs of Myocardial Infarction

The report provides the segmentation of the Myocardial Infarction epidemiology

Report Highlights

11-Year Forecast of Myocardial Infarction epidemiology

7MM Coverage

Total Cases of Myocardial Infarction

Total Cases of Myocardial Infarction according to segmentation

Diagnosed cases of Myocardial Infarction

KOL- Views

We interview, KOLs and SME’s opinion through primary research to fill the data gaps and validate our secondary research. The opinion helps to understand the total patient population and current treatment pattern. This will support the clients in potential upcoming novel treatment by identifying the overall scenario of the indications.

Key Questions Answered

What will be the growth opportunities in the 7MM with respect to the patient population pertaining to Myocardial Infarction?

What are the key findings pertaining to the Myocardial Infarction epidemiology across 7MM and which country will have the highest number of patients during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

What would be the total number of patients of Myocardial Infarction across the 7MM during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

Among the EU5 countries, which country will have the highest number of patients during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

At what CAGR the patient population is expected to grow in 7MM during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

What is the disease risk, burden and unmet needs of the Myocardial Infarction?

What are the currently available treatments of Myocardial Infarction?

Key Assessments

Patient Segmentation

Disease Risk and Burden

Risk of disease by the segmentation

Factors driving growth in a specific patient population

Table of contents:

1. Key Insights

2. Executive Summary of Myocardial Infarction

3. Myocardial Infarction: Disease Background and Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Sign and Symptoms

3.3. Pathophysiology

3.4. Risk Factors

3.5. Diagnosis

4. Patient Journey

5. Epidemiology and Patient Population

5.1. Epidemiology Key Findings

5.2. Assumptions and Rationale: 7MM

5.3. Epidemiology Scenario: 7MM

5.3.1. Myocardial Infarction Epidemiology Scenario in the 7MM (2017- 2030)

5.4. United States Epidemiology

5.4.1. Myocardial Infarction Epidemiology Scenario in the United States (2017- 2030)

5.5. EU-5 Country-wise Epidemiology

5.5.1. Germany Epidemiology

5.5.1.1. Myocardial Infarction Epidemiology Scenario in Germany (2017- 2030)

5.5.2. France Epidemiology

5.5.2.1. Myocardial Infarction Epidemiology Scenario in France (2017- 2030)

5.5.3. Italy Epidemiology

5.5.3.1. Myocardial Infarction Epidemiology Scenario in Italy (2017- 2030)

5.5.4. Spain Epidemiology

5.5.4.1. Myocardial Infarction Epidemiology Scenario in Spain (2017- 2030)

5.5.5. United Kingdom Epidemiology

5.5.5.1. Myocardial Infarction Epidemiology Scenario in the United Kingdom (2017-2030)

5.6. Japan Epidemiology

5.6.1. Myocardial Infarction Epidemiology Scenario in Japan (2017- 2030)

6. Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices

6.1. Myocardial Infarction Treatment and Management

6.2. Myocardial Infarction Treatment Algorithm

7. KOL Views

8. Unmet Needs

9. Appendix

9.1. Bibliography

9.2. Report Methodology

10. DelveInsight Capabilities

11. Disclaimer

12. About DelveInsight

*The table of contents is not exhaustive; will be provided in the final report