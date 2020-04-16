Myasthenia Gravis Overview

“Myasthenia Gravis Pipeline Insight, 2020” report by DelveInsight outlays comprehensive insights of present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Myasthenia Gravis market. A detailed picture of the Myasthenia Gravis pipeline landscape is provided, which includes the disease overview and Myasthenia Gravis treatment guidelines. The assessment part of the report embraces in-depth Myasthenia Gravis commercial assessment and clinical assessment of the Myasthenia Gravis pipeline products from the pre-clinical developmental phase to the marketed phase. In the report, a detailed description of the drug is proffered including mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, Myasthenia Gravis collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations, and other product-related details.

Myasthenia Gravis of pipeline development activities

The report provides insights into:

All of the companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Myasthenia Gravis with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same. Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage and late stage of development for the Myasthenia Gravis treatment.

treatment. Myasthenia Gravis key players involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

key players involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects. Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type.

Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of Myasthenia Gravis market.

The report is built using data and information traced from the researcher’s proprietary databases, company/university websites, clinical trial registries, conferences, SEC filings, investor presentations, and featured press releases from company/university web sites and industry-specific third-party sources, etc.

Myasthenia Gravis Analytical Perspective by DelveInsight

In-depth Myasthenia Gravis Commercial Assessment of products

This report provides a comprehensive commercial assessment of therapeutic drugs that have been included, which comprises of collaborations, licensing, and acquisition deal value trends. The report also covers company-company collaborations (licensing/partnering), company-academia collaborations, and acquisition analysis in both graphical and tabulated form in a detailed manner.

Myasthenia Gravis Clinical Assessment of products

The report comprises of comparative clinical assessment of products by development stage, product type, route of administration, molecule type, and MOA type across this indication.

Scope of the report

The Myasthenia Gravis report provides an overview of therapeutic pipeline activity and therapeutic assessment of the products by development stage, product type, route of administration, molecule type, and MOA type for Myasthenia Gravis across the complete product development cycle, including all clinical and nonclinical stages.

report provides an overview of therapeutic pipeline activity and therapeutic assessment of the products by development stage, product type, route of administration, molecule type, and MOA type for across the complete product development cycle, including all clinical and nonclinical stages. It comprises of detailed profiles of Myasthenia Gravis therapeutic products with key coverage of developmental activities, including technology, collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations and other product-related details

therapeutic products with key coverage of developmental activities, including technology, collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations and other product-related details Detailed Myasthenia Gravis research and development progress and trial details, results wherever available, are also included in the pipeline study.

research and development progress and trial details, results wherever available, are also included in the pipeline study. Coverage of dormant and discontinued pipeline projects along with the reasons if available across Myasthenia Gravis.

Report highlights

A better understanding of disease pathogenesis contributing to the development of novel therapeutics for Myasthenia Gravis .

. In the coming years, the Myasthenia Gravis market is set to change due to the rising awareness of the disease, and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market.

market is set to change due to the rising awareness of the disease, and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market. The companies and academics that are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Myasthenia Gravis R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition.

R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition. A detailed portfolio of major pharma players who are involved in fueling the Myasthenia Gravis treatment market. Several potential therapies for Myasthenia Gravis are under investigation. With the expected launch of these emerging therapies, it is expected that there will be a significant impact on the Myasthenia Gravis market size in the coming years.

treatment market. Several potential therapies for are under investigation. With the expected launch of these emerging therapies, it is expected that there will be a significant impact on the market size in the coming years. Our in-depth analysis of the pipeline assets (in early-stage, mid-stage and late stage of development for the treatment of Myasthenia Gravis) includes therapeutic assessment and comparative analysis. This will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the research and development activities.

Key Questions

What are the current options for Myasthenia Gravis treatment?

treatment? How many companies are developing therapies for the treatment of Myasthenia Gravis ?

? What are the principal therapies developed by these companies in the industry?

How many therapies are developed by each company for the treatment of Myasthenia Gravis ?

? How many Myasthenia Gravis emerging therapies are in early-stage, mid-stage, and late stage of development for the treatment of Myasthenia Gravis ?

emerging therapies are in early-stage, mid-stage, and late stage of development for the treatment of ? Out of total pipeline products, how many therapies are given as a monotherapy and in combination with other therapies?

What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, and major licensing activities that will impact Myasthenia Gravis market?

market? Which are the dormant and discontinued products and the reasons for the same?

What is the unmet need for current therapies for the treatment of Myasthenia Gravis ?

? What are the recent novel therapies, targets, mechanisms of action and technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing Myasthenia Gravis therapies?

therapies? What are the clinical studies going on for Myasthenia Gravis and their status?

and their status? What are the results of the clinical studies and their safety and efficacy?

What are the key designations that have been granted for the emerging therapies for Myasthenia Gravis ?

? How many patents are granted and pending for the emerging therapies for the treatment of Myasthenia Gravis?

Table of contents:

1. Report Introduction

2. Myasthenia Gravis

2.1. Overview

2.2. History

2.3. Myasthenia Gravis Symptoms

2.4. Causes

2.5.Pathophysiology

2.6. Myasthenia Gravis Diagnosis

2.6.1. Diagnostic Guidelines

3. Myasthenia Gravis Current Treatment Patterns

3.1. Myasthenia Gravis Treatment Guidelines

4. Myasthenia Gravis – DelveInsight’s Analytical Perspective

4.1. In-depth Commercial Assessment

4.1.1. Myasthenia Gravis companies collaborations, Licensing, Acquisition -Deal Value Trends

4.1.1.1. Assessment Summary

4.1.2. Myasthenia Gravis Collaboration Deals

4.1.2.1. Company-Company Collaborations (Licensing / Partnering) Analysis

4.1.2.2. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing / Partnering) Analysis

4.1.2.3. Myasthenia Gravis Acquisition Analysis

5. Therapeutic Assessment

5.1. Clinical Assessment of Pipeline Drugs

5.1.1. Assessment by Phase of Development

5.1.2. Assessment by Product Type (Mono / Combination)

5.1.2.1. Assessment by Stage and Product Type

5.1.3. Assessment by Route of Administration

5.1.3.1. Assessment by Stage and Route of Administration

5.1.4. Assessment by Molecule Type

5.1.4.1. Assessment by Stage and Molecule Type

5.1.5. Assessment by MOA

5.1.5.1. Assessment by Stage and MOA

5.1.6. Assessment by Target

5.1.6.1. Assessment by Stage and Target

6. Myasthenia Gravis Late Stage Products (Phase-III)

7. Myasthenia Gravis Mid Stage Products (Phase-II)

8. Early Stage Products (Phase-I)

9. Pre-clinical Products and Discovery Stage Products

10. Inactive Products

11. Dormant Products

12. Myasthenia Gravis Discontinued Products

13. Myasthenia Gravis Product Profiles

13.1. Drug Name: Company

13.1.1. Product Description

13.1.1.1. Product Overview

13.1.1.2. Mechanism of action

13.1.2. Research and Development

13.1.2.1. Clinical Studies

13.1.3. Product Development Activities

13.1.3.1. Collaboration

13.1.3.2. Agreements

13.1.3.3. Acquisition

13.1.3.4. Patent Detail

13.1.4. Tabulated Product Summary

13.1.4.1. General Description Table

14. Myasthenia Gravis Key Companies

15. Myasthenia Gravis Key Products

16. Dormant and Discontinued Products

16.1. Dormant Products

16.1.1. Reasons for being dormant

16.2. Discontinued Products

16.2.1. Reasons for the discontinuation

17. Myasthenia Gravis Unmet Needs

18. Myasthenia Gravis Future Perspectives

19. Myasthenia Gravis Analyst Review

20. Appendix

21. Report Methodology

21.1. Secondary Research

21.2. Expert Panel Validation

