Multi Access Edge Computing Market Worldwide Opportunities, Revenue, Demand and Geographical Forecast to 2026 | ADLINK Technology, Advanced Micro Devices, Advantech, Affirmed Networks, Akamai Technologies

Global Multi Access Edge Computing Market is accounted for $2,811.18 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $32,221.78 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 31.1% during the forecast period. IT and telecom network convergence, base station evolution and continually improving server capacity are the factors driving the growth of this market. However, security and privacy concerns are hindering the growth of Multi Access Edge Computing market.

MEC refers to Mobile Edge Computing or Multi Access Edge Computing with the former being more cellular network-centric (LTE and 5G) and the latter terminology adopted by standards groups to generalize edge computing to reflect that it may be also be used by WiFi and other wireless access technologies. The distinction between Multi Access Edge Computing vs. Mobile Edge Computing for MEC largely ends with radio access and network type as almost every other aspect is the same including localizing computing, network element virtualization, software and service-centric operations

Based on Products, the software is estimated to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to increase in the requirement of the software and advancements for all the major software companies and industries. By Geography, North America has a growing prominence due to increasing penetration of IoT devices in the US and Canada, with the highest CAGR due to its storage capabilities and real-time computing offered by edge computing solutions.

Some of the key players profiled in the Multi Access Edge Computing market include ADLINK Technology Inc., Advanced Micro Devices, Advantech, Affirmed Networks, Akamai Technologies, Allot Communications, Brocade Communications Systems, Cavium Networks, Ceragon Networks, Cisco Systems, Cloudify, Cradlepoint, EdgeConneX, Edgeworx, Ericsson, Fujitsu Technology Solutions, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. and IBM Corporation.

Products Covered:

– Hardware

– Services

– Software

Applications Covered:

– Education

– Healthcare

– Automotive

– Surveillance

– Other Applications

Technologies Covered:

– Augmented Reality

– Data Caching

– Internet-of-Things

– Location Based Services

– Optimized Local Content Distribution

– Real-time Video Analytics

– Virtual Reality

Industries Covered:

– Aerospace & Defense

– Banking, Financial Services & Insurance

– Building, Construction & Real Estate

– Consumer Goods & Retail

– Energy & Utilities

– Government & Public Sector

– Information Technology

– Manufacturing

– Media & Entertainment

– Telecommunication

– Travel & Hospitality

