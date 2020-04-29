Motorcycle Helmets Market COVID19 Impact Analysis Reviewed for 2020 with Industry Outlook to 2026

“Motorcycle Helmets Market” research report enhanced worldwide COVID19 Impact analysis on Market Size ( Value, Production, Sales, Consumption, Revenue, and Growth Rate ), Gross Margin, Industry Chain, Trends, Top Manufacturers, Development Trends, History and 6 Year Forecast. This Motorcycle Helmets Market competitive landscapes provides details by topmost manufactures like ( Bell, Schuberth, Shoei, HJC, Shark, AGV, Arai, Nolan, Studds, YOHE, LAZER, PT Tarakusuma Indah, Jiujiang Jiadeshi, OGK Kabuto, Hehui Group, Airoh, Pengcheng Helmets, Nanhai Xinyuan Helmets, Zhejiang Jixiang, Safety Helmets MFG, YEMA, Chih Tong Helmet, Suomy, NZI ) with data such as Company Profiles, Trade Sales Volume, Gross, Cost, Industry Share By Type, Product Revenue , Specifications and Contact Information. Besides, Motorcycle Helmets industry report helps to analyse competitive developments such as Joint Ventures, Strategic Alliances, Mergers and Acquisitions, New Product Developments, Research and Developments.

Scope of Motorcycle Helmets Market: This report studies the global market size of Motorcycle Helmets in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Motorcycle Helmets in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Motorcycle Helmets market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

A motorcycle helmet is a type of helmet (protective headgear) used by motorcycle riders. The primary goal of a motorcycle helmet is safety – to protect the rider’s head during impact, thus preventing or reducing head injury and saving the rider’s life. Some helmets provide additional conveniences, such as ventilation, face shields, ear protection, intercom etc.

In the last several years, India motorcycle market enjoyed the fastest growth rate, becoming the largest market in 2015. On the same time, India motorcycle helmets market enjoyed a fast growing in the past several years. Today, China, India and Southeast Asia have been the largest 3 suppliers of motorcycle helmets, represent more than 85% market in 2017.

As the motorcycle market focus transferring to the developing regions like India and Southeast Asia, the market share of entrance door products is larger and larger. The average price of motorcycle helmets is in decreasing trend from 25 USD/Unit in 2013 to 23.3 USD/Unit in 2017.

Segmented by the product type, Full Face Helmet represent the largest share more than 50%, followed by Open Face Helmet and Half Helmet. Segmented by applications, on road represent market share 96.71% in 2017.

In 2017, the global Motorcycle Helmets market size was 1660 million US$ and is forecast to 1680 million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 0.2% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Motorcycle Helmets market based on company, product type, application and key regions.

On the basis of product type, this report displays the shipments, revenue (Million USD), price, and market share and growth rate of each type.

❖ Full Face Helmet

❖ Open Face Helmet

❖ Half Helmet

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, shipments, revenue (Million USD), price, and market share and growth rate for each application.

❖ On-Road

❖ Off-Road

Geographically, the report includes the research on production, consumption, revenue, Motorcycle Helmets market share and growth rate, and forecast (2020-2026) of the following regions:

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland)

(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland) Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam)

(Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam) Central and South America (Brazil, Mexico, Colombia)

(Brazil, Mexico, Colombia) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)

(Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria) United States

China

Japan

India

Other Regions

Key Developments in the Motorcycle Helmets Market:

