Motor Soft Starter Market Segments, Opportunity, Growth and Forecast By End-use Industry 2020-2027

A motor soft starter is used to reduce the inrush current generated during motor start-up, thereby improving efficiency and extending the shelf life of motors. Motor soft starters have well-known applications across different industries such as mining, oil & gas, and power generation industries. The motor soft starter helps in regulatory motor acceleration, thus preventing the impairment of the motor in the entire process. The motor soft starter equipment can be installed with compressors, pumps, fans, among other devices, to control the flow of current.

The Increasing espousal of motor soft starter in industrial pumps and the growing demand of HVAC control system coupled minimal space requirements and with cost effectiveness are the significant factors driving the growth of the motor soft starter market. Preference of VFD over motor soft starter due to cost-effectiveness and functional superiority are the major factors that restraining the growth of the motor soft starter market. Increase in application of the motors across industries attached with different fixed speed applications are some of the factors that is anticipated to provide growth opportunities to the motor soft starter market.

The “Global Motor Soft Starter Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the motor soft starter market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of motor soft starter market with detailed market segmentation by voltage, power, industry, application. The global motor soft starter market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading motor soft starter market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the motor soft starter market.

The global motor soft starter market is segmented on the basis of voltage, power, industry, application. On the basis of voltage, the market is segmented as low voltage, medium voltage. On the basis of power, the market is segmented as up to 750 W, 751 W-75 kW, above 75 kW. On the basis of industry, the market is segmented as oil and gas, water and wastewater, power generation, mining, other industries. On the basis of application, the market is segmented as pumps, fans, compressors, others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global motor soft starter market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The motor soft starter market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting motor soft starter market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Motor soft starter market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the motor soft starter market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from motor soft starter market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for motor soft starter market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the motor soft starter market.

The report also includes the profiles of key motor soft starter market companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

