Most Definitive & Accurate Study on Coronavirus Covid-19 Testing: Symptoms, Asymptomatic, and Serology for Immunity

Testing capability forecasts for PCR assay and Molecular Diagnostics are presented in two week increments for the next 6 months. Availability of Serological testing is also forecast for detection of the virus after recovery. All major vendors are included and can be compared with quantities, qualities, and test time.

Covid-19 Testing 2020: The Way Forward describes the timelines the virus is likely to take regarding quarantines and successive waves of infection. Successive waves of infection are expected to strike the US population after the shelter in place restrictions start to be lifted. Intensive testing is needed at every stage of covid-19 disease management. The testing scenarios and the vendors with good test kits are described in detail.

Successive waves of infection are expected to continue to at least January 2021. One thing that will stop them is if effective vaccine is found. The 2020 study has 96 pages, 12 tables and figures. The tables describe in enormous detail what testing kits are available and the significance of further testing. It describes testing capacity and length of time to administer testing. It describes the impact of testing and the need for serological testing as the quarantines begin to end.

PCR testing – as used by the CDC and WHO initially – is very labor intensive, and has several points along the path of doing a single test where errors may occur – which may lead to headline issues of a false positive, the test showing evidence of the virus when it’s not actually there, or a false negative, suggesting someone doesn’t have the virus when in fact they do.

The virus and the resulting disease, Covid-19, have hit Germany with force: According to Johns Hopkins University, the country had more than 91,000 laboratory-confirmed infections by Saturday morning, more than any other country except the United States, Italy and Spain. But with 1,275 deaths, Germany’s fatality rate stood at 1.3 percent, compared with 12 percent in Italy, around 10 percent in Spain, France and Britain, 4 percent in China and 2.5 percent in the United States. Even South Korea, a model of flattening the curve, has a higher fatality rate, 1.7 percent.

When the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in the US, two labs at the CDC were the only ones permitted to conduct COVID-19 testing, using a test developed by the agency’s own researchers. When the CDC tried to expand testing by providing its test kits to state and local public health labs, there were problems with the initial version of the kits, The CDC, despite initially faulty reagents making its first test kits unreliable, is now offering accurate RT-PCR Diagnostic Panels and positive and human specimen controls.

“Had {the US} done more testing from the very beginning and caught cases earlier,” said Dr. Nuzzo, of Johns Hopkins, “we would be in a far different place.”

Companies Profiled

Market Leaders

Abbott Labs Leverages ID Now Platform w/ Installed Base of 15,000

Abbott Labs M2000

Thermo Fisher Scientific

CDC

bioMérieux

Danaher / Cepheid

Danaher / IDT

LabCorp

Quest Diagnostics

Roche

SunSure Biotech

OPKO / BioReference Laboratories

Hologic

Mammoth

Other – 260 Companies

Key Topics

Coronavirus

Covid-19

SARS Testing

Patient Testing 2020

Symptoms Testing

Asymptomatic Testing

Serology for Testing Immunity

Table of Content

1. US COVID-19 TESTING – CDC AND VENDOR ABILITY TO PROVIDE TESTS 16

1.1 Covid-19 PCR Testing Market Driving Forces 16

1.2 Covid-19 Testing 25

1.3 Covid-19 Testing Equipment Missed the Mark 29

1.3.1 Covid-19 Need for Quarantine 31

1.3.2 Viral Load 31

1.3.3 Covid-19 Testing on Patients with Symptoms 32

1.3.4 Covid-19 Serological Contact Testing 34

1.3.5 Covid-19 Serological Testing on Social Contacts of Patients with Symptoms 35

1.4 Covid-19 Testing Prices 36

2. DELAYS IN US COVID-19 TESTING AND INTERNATIONAL RESPONSE 37

2.1 Broader Testing Delayed 37

2.2 Government and Open Market Control of Testing 37

2.3 Extracting Virus from Blood Sample 38

3. COVID-19 TESTING REGIONAL ANALYSIS 39

3.1 Covid-19 Number People Affected Worldwide 39

3.2 US 40

3.3 China44

3.4 India 46

3.5 Europe 47

3.6 Asia 49

3.7 Rest of World 49

4. COVID-19 MOLECULAR DIAGNOSTICS TESTING TECHNOLOGY 50

4.1 Coronavirus Assay Testing Technique Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) 50

4.2 Panther Fusion Automates The Complex Steps Involved In Molecular Diagnostics Covid-19 Testing 52

4.2.1 Molecular Diagnostics 52

4.3 Scientists Need The Actual Virus In Order To Check A Diagnostic Test 53

5. COVID-19 TESTING EQUIPMENT COMPANY PROFILES 55

5.1 Abbott Laboratories 55

5.2 Alphabet Verify 59

5.3 Astrotech 59

5.4 Beckman Coulter 60

5.5 Bill Gates 60

5.6 bioMérieux 61

5.7 Bodysphere 63

5.8 Center for Disease Control and Prevention CDC 64

5.8.1 CDC Serology Test for SARS-CoV-2 66

5.9 Co-Diagnostics, Inc. 66

5.10 Danaher 67

5.10.1 Cepheid is part of Danaher (NYSE:DHR). 68

5.10.2 Cepheid 68

5.10.3 Danaher / Integrated DNA Technologies (IDT) 69

5.11 US FDA70

5.12 GenMark Diagnostics 70

5.13 Hologic 72

5.14 Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST) 73

5.15 LabCorp74

5.15.1 LabCorp Testing 74

5.16 Logix Smart 74

5.17 Mammoth Biosciences 75

5.18 Opko / BioReference Laboratories 75

5.18.1 OPKO Health 76

5.19 Quidel 76

5.20 Quest Diagnostics 76

5.20.1 Quest / Roche Partnership 77

5.20.2 Roche IVD test / Quest Diagnostics LDT 78

5.21 Roche Diagnostics 79

5.21.1 Roche IVD Test for COVID-19 Offered by Quest Diagnostics 79

5.22 Sherlock Biosciences 80

5.23 SunSure Biotech 81

5.24 Tianjin University China 81

5.25 Thermo Fisher Scientific 81

5.25.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific / Applied Biosystems 82

5.25.2 Thermo Fisher / Dutch Diagnostics Firm Qiagen 82

5.26 Tianjin University of China. 83

5.27 Where to Look for More Covid-19 Information 84

Continue…

